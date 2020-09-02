CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2019-20 recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards.
The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 13th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
Chowan posted 58 student-athletes to the list. Since 2012, Hawks student-athletes have seen that number increase from 14 to a new high 58. Last year a record 49 student-athletes made the list.
The following is the list of Chowan student-athletes to achieve award list below: Danielle Acree, Grace Arredondo, Jahkeria Bagby, Slater Bender, Ravine Billy, Jackson Brooks, Brianna Bucksell, Robert Burns, Jaime Calcagno, Nathan Clifford, Mariah Coker, Nicholas Cooper, Tristan Council, Jeleah Delancy, EmaRae Flores, Raydarius Freeman, Jasmine Gibson, Alexis Grim, Sydney Henderson, Chris Hernandez, Jeffrey Hiner, Lindsee Howard, Sarah Hull, Brooklynne Johnson, Tyler Jones, Arina Karbolina, Hunter Kinion, Patrick Krack, Rebekah Langley, Julieta Lecce, Margarita Lopareva, Justin Lough, Harri Lovett, Carolina Lucci, Mikayla Luskin, Kerrin Mailhot, Marissa Mann, Brandon Mayhan, Meredith Morgan, Jordan Nicholson, Connor O’Brien, Shaine Olmstead, Shannon Park, Ugljesa Portic, Megan Reid, Corbin Robertson, Destiny Robinson, Inecia Rolle, Kelsey Sonntag, Lindsey Stigler, Elizabeth Stokes, Mackenzie Taggart, Jamal Thomas, Emily Trueman, Megan Vincent, Beth Walker, Robin Walsh, Brooke Woods-Pennell.
In total, there were 15,226 student-athletes from 200 institutions recognized for the 2019-20 Academic Achievement Awards. These numbers shattered the records for highest number of participating institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated since the award program’s inception. A total of 788 Conference Carolinas student-athletes were honored.
“In a year when we can use all of the good news, the D2 ADA Officers and Board of Directors are proud to recognize the highest number of student-athletes with the Academic Achievement Award than ever before,” said D2 ADA President JR Smith, director of athletics at Chadron State College. “The nominations also came from a record number of institutions, showcasing the passion and dedication of our Association and Division II as a whole.”
Also, the student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work and been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.
ODU BASKETBALL
Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach, Jeff Jones, announced the addition of Austin Trice to the roster on Tuesday.
Trice, a 6-foot 7-inch 235-pound forward from Chicago, Ill. is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining and can compete right away.
As a junior at Kansas State in 2018-19, Trice appeared in 28 games, hauling down 71 rebounds, including 26 on the offensive end, which ranked fourth on team. He was one of two Wildcats to grab double-digit rebounds twice. For the season, he shot 59.4% from the floor.
“Austin’s high motor, athleticism and relentless approach to rebounding will provide him a chance to contribute immediately this season,” said Jones. “The structure and stability Austin will receive at ODU will hopefully allow him to reach his potential.”
Prior to Kansas State, Trice attended Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill., where he became a NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) All-American. As a sophomore in 2017-18, Trice averaged a double-double for the season, going for 12.6 points on 55.3 percent shooting (161-of-291) to compliment 12.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.
“ODU is just an awesome choice for me personally, as well as for my family,” Trice said about choosing Old Dominion. “I feel as if I made a great relationship with Coach Jones and the rest of the staff, who are giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I am most excited about being a part of a winning culture and knowing that everyone around me loves the game of basketball as much as I do.”
While at Wabash Valley College, Trice ranked among the Top 10 in four rebounding categories in the community college ranks, including third in total rebounds (362), fourth in average (12.1 rpg.), fifth in defensive rebounds (233) and sixth in offensive rebounds (129).
WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest says it will open the football and fall sports season with no fans in attendance at home competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced the decision Tuesday.
The football team hosts No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 12 in its only home game for the month of September. The Demon Deacons travel to North Carolina State on Sept. 19, then face No. 10 Notre Dame in Charlotte on Sept. 26 before having an open week.
The school said no tailgating will be permitted in the areas and parking lots surrounding Truist Field when the Tigers visit.
Other sports impacted include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball through the month of September.
The school said it would only sell individual-game tickets if fans are allowed to attend fall sporting events at a later date.
Fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference schools Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State have all said they will open the fall sports season without fans in attendance at home events.