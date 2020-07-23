The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to proceed with intercollegiate competition in conference-sponsored sports in the upcoming fall semester.
Intercollegiate competition may begin no earlier than Sept. 18.
The decision was made in the best interest of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches and administrators. Conference Carolinas member institutions may begin practicing in their championship/non-championship segments on Sept. 1 or when mandated by NCAA policy, whichever is later.
“During this pandemic, we are working to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal in Conference Carolinas is always to help our member institutions use intercollegiate athletics to achieve their overall mission. This decision by our Board of Directors, after careful consultation with our Directors of Athletics and local health officials, gives our member institutions time to focus on the resocialization process on each campus during the first few weeks of the semester and then move toward intercollegiate competition. We will continue to work on fine-tuning the safety protocols that will be implemented by all of our institutions.”
Conference Carolinas originally announced in May of 2020 that it would emphasize conference contests in the 2020-21 academic year and that it did not have any plans to reduce league contests in 2020-21. That plan is still in place.
Conference Carolinas institutions are continuing to work daily to create updated policies and procedures surrounding campus life, including intercollegiate athletics, that will allow students and student-athletes to return to campus as safely as possible. The conference is also continuing to work to create safety protocols and precautions around intercollegiate athletics participation.
Chowan University is a member of Conference Carolinas.
AAC DELAYS START
The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that it will delay the start of 2020 Fall Olympic sports competition until at least September 1.
The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, and staff members.
The delay in competition includes exhibition and non-conference competition in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The rescheduling of non-conference contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.
The American’s presidents, athletic directors and senior woman administrators continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. With guidance from its Medical Advisory Group, the conference has established aggressive and proactive testing protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes during fall sports competition. A safe and healthy return to fall competition remains the highest priority.
East Carolina University is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
ECU FOOTBALL
East Carolina senior kicker Jake Verity has been named to the 2020 Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Wednesday. The award recognizes the top collegiate placekicker and is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Verity, who has garnered Preseason All-American Athletic Conference honors by Athlons and Phil Steel’s College Football Preview Magazine, is a two-time watch list candidate and a semifinalist in 2019.
ECU WOMEN’S GOLF
The ECU women’s golf team was one of 25 teams recognized Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) for having a collective GPA of 3.852, which ranked 11th nationally (out of 264 universities). This marks the fifth-straight academic year the Pirates were ranked among the Top 11 in the nation.
This is the ninth time in program history that the Pirates have garnered a Top 25 national ranking following the 2007-08 (21st/3.531), 2010-11 (18th/3.658), 2013-14 (25th/3.635), 2014-15 (14th/3.66), 2015-16 (3.768/10th), 2016-17 (sixth/3.840), 2017-18 (fourth/3.806) and 2018-19 (10th/3.770) seasons. The Pirates are joined in the Top 25 by American Athletic Conference Cincinnati, who comes in tied for No. 17.
The University of New Mexico women’s golf team has been honored as the recipient of the 2019-20 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award. The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team’s student-athletes for the 2019-20 academic year. New Mexico’s seven-member team had an average GPA of 3.965.
Four (Dorthea Forbrigd, Caroline Hermes, Siranon Shoomee and Grace Yatawara) of ECU’s six-member squad were named Division I All-America Scholars by the WGCA On June 29th.