GREENVILLE — East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that all athletic activities will be temporarily paused beginning Wednesday, July 15.
All of ECU’s athletic facilities and practice fields will also be closed.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today’s decision comes in consultation with our medical staff,” Gilbert said. “We have performed 452 COVID-19 tests with student-athletes, coaches and staff. Twenty-seven positive tests have been confirmed and five of the 27 have recovered.”
All individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff.
NJCAA PLAN OF ACTION
Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced its adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents’ vote on Monday, a majority of competition will be moved to the spring semester.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis.
Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.
Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.
ODU MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Old Dominion men’s basketball team earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Award, while Loren Brill was named to the NABC Honors Court. The NABC Team Academic Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.
The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these student-athletes possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows: Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player, a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year, students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution, member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.
Brill graduated with an economics degree after compiling a 3.8 grade-point-average.
He has received the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and has been named to the Conference USA Honor Roll.
This past season, Brill earned the team’s Paul Webb Award, which goes to the player that best represents the program on and off the court.