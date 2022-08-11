Fourth & Long

David Friedman

Tis’ the season for cautious optimism. Others refer to it as football season, but they aren’t fans of the Tar Heels and Dolphins.

I’ve played and coached football, on top of being a fan, so I truly do love the sport, but it doesn’t love me back. My joints make ridiculous sounds, I honestly may donate my brain to science (once I’m done with it) to test for CTE and I’ve never seen one of my football teams hoist a champion trophy.


David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.