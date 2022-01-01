I cannot believe it’s almost 2022.
I was explaining to my child what Y2K was the other day as if it were nearly a quarter century ago when I realized it was.
I remember when I was a kid, my father explaining to me that as I got older, time would seem to go faster. He was not wrong. I’m explaining the same thing to my son now knowing that he won’t fully understand until he’s older.
The last few years have reminded many of us how fragile and precious life can be. If I’m going to make resolutions this year, they are going to be centered on appreciating what I have and what is readily available to me.
That can start with more live events. One of my New Year’s resolutions is going to be trying to attend more games and take my son. He has reached an age where he can appreciate it a bit more and nothing duplicates the feeling of hundreds or thousands of fans united in cheer or song.
I want to take my son to see his cousin play football and basketball. I want him to experience 60,000 fans at Kenan Memorial Stadium after hearing the third down bell or the chill that runs down your spine when the Dean Dome feels like it’s shaking from fans screaming, clapping and jumping.
I would also love to take him to ECSU for a football game. More accurately, for a halftime show. He might as well learn now that not all bands are created equal.
One of my other resolutions this year is going to be creating more memories with friends. I admittedly don’t have many (I have trust issues) but a road trip to a game with friends, even if it’s to root for opposing teams, is often more memorable than the game itself. Besides, I love an opportunity to get loud and embarrass my friends.
I resolve to play again in 2022. Not football and nothing really competitive. I’m in my 40s and 300-plus pounds, I need exercise, but I should avoid a heart attack.
I’m thinking basketball. There is a court near my place and I think I’d like to become a more regular visitor. I can put up some shots, burn some calories rebounding my bricks and use the time to bore my son with stories about the NBA in the 1990s.
There was a time when I was a regular on the Snipe Street courts in Ahoskie or on the Chowan University campus in the gym or on the outside courts. I’ve always been a big fella, but I still had a little game. Those days are long gone but it would be nice to get a piece of that feeling back.
As referenced above, we’ve been reminded recently that our time here is temporary and I want to spend 2022 enjoying what time I have left with the people that make life worth living and being a blessing to others like so many have been to me. That includes you.
I appreciate you and your support and I hope that you resolve to keep reading for another year!
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.