NORFOLK, Va. — For the last time, Aaron Carver’s name was announced in the starting lineup as a member of the Old Dominion University men’s basketball team at Chartway Arena.
Wednesday night’s game against Texas San Antonio marked the final home game for Carver in an ODU uniform.
The former standout boys’ basketball player at Northeastern High School worked his way from the basketball courts in Elizabeth City to college basketball’s ultimate level in Division I.
Carver, a 6-foot-7 redshirt-senior forward, was honored along with fellow ODU senior Drew Lakey in a pregame ceremony.
During the ceremony, Carver’s family escorted him to midcourt.
Among family members in attendance were his father Anthony “AC” Carver and brother Trey Carver.
Basketball runs in the Carver family.
Anthony Carver was a standout men’s basketball player at Old Dominion from 1986-90, while brother Trey Carver is a member of the Hampton University men’s basketball team.
Aaron was presented with a framed jersey and had a photo opportunity with his family, ODU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones, ODU athletic director Camden Wood Selig and ODU president John Broderick.
“It meant everything. My family is everything to me,” Aaron said of the ceremony.
Aaron added that he was glad most of his family was in attendance, but noted that he wished his younger sister, Mauri Carver, could attend.
Mauri, who also attended Northeastern High School, is a member of the Maryland Eastern Shore women’s volleyball team and had practice with her team Wednesday.
Aaron acknowledged that he was glad that he was able to share the moment on the court with those in attendance.
Once the game began, Aaron went to work.
He brought the crowd to a roar with a dunk for his first points of the game early in the first half.
His second basket of the contest gave ODU an 8-7 lead with less than 14:30 to play in the first half.
Aaron’s two-season ironman streak in the Monarch starting lineup includes playing in more than 120 games during his ODU career.
Aaron, a team captain, will likely end his career in the top 20 all time in rebounds in program history.
Entering Wednesday’s game, Aaron was 21 rebounds away from moving into 20th place on ODU’s all-time rebound list.
A two-time Daily Advance Area Player of the Year in boys’ basketball in 2013 and 2014, Aaron secured his 500th career rebound at ODU in a Jan. 4 game against Alabama Birmingham.
He was honored before the Jan. 20 home game against UNC-Charlotte with a basketball that noted him achieving 500 career rebounds.
Aaron’s success on the court is matched by his accolades in the classroom as he has a 3.7 grade point average in graduate school as an Engineering Management major.
Aaron, who has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology, has been recognized by Conference USA as an academic standout.
Conference USA recognized Aaron on Friday as he was named to the league’s all-academic men’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
It is the second consecutive season Aaron has earned the honor.
Last summer, Aaron earned an internship at NASA’s facility in Maryland.
“It was great. It was a lot different than I thought it would be.” he said. “It was like a college campus atmosphere work environment. I learned a lot and I experienced a lot.”
Aaron acknowledged that the internship was the first time he experienced a “nine-to-five” work schedule.
“It showed me what the real world will be like,” he said. “I’m glad that I got that experience.”
ODU has plenty of work to make a return trip to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
The Monarchs took a key step in their quest to return to the tournament against UTSA.
A second-half surge paced ODU to an 84-59 victory.
“It was fun,” Aaron said. “I’m glad everybody played well. In the second half when we made that run, it was a lot of fun to be out there with the guys and feeling, the atmosphere at Chartway Arena… it will be something that I will always remember.”
With 1:39 remaining in the game, Aaron was called four his fifth foul. He exited the game to a standing ovation from the ODU fans in attendance.
“When I first got to ODU, I was known as AC Carver’s son. To go out and have people tell me how much they appreciate watching me play means more than they know to me.”
Aaron acknowledged that he wished he didn’t foul out, he was pleased that the team earned the win.
He finished with five points and 14 rebounds.
A veteran team led ODU to the last season’s NCAA tournament and a first-round matchup against Purdue at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
“It’s an experience like no other,” Aaron said about playing in the NCAA tournament. “The arena felt like the biggest arena that I have ever been in.”
He added that by winning the conference tournament title and playing in the NCAA tournament will be something he will never forget.
“I’m glad that I was able to share it with my teammates,” he said.
Aaron and members of the 2018-19 team received their Conference USA championship rings at halftime of the ODU football game against East Carolina Sept. 28.
This season, Aaron has been one of the key veteran players on a young team that has dealt with injuries and players departing the program.
“This year, he’s been huge,” Jones said of Aaron. “For an undersized guy to play the center position, to hold it down from a defensive standpoint and rebounding standpoint is really, really impressive. He’s been a huge contributor for our basketball team. As far as his character and his leadership… he’s been unbelievable throughout his five years.”
Aaron added that he has preached to the team to get better every day. He has worked on bringing energy and focus to every practice this season.
“I love watching these guys grow,” Aaron said. “I’m glad that I can be a part of it.”
The Monarchs (13-17, 9-8 C-USA) will have to win the Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas later this month to secure an automatic bid into the 2020 NCAA tournament.
ODU concludes its regular season today at UAB.
“I hope the next two weeks can bring me another championship, but I’m glad that I was able to leave my mark at ODU,” Aaron said.
He acknowledged that when he joined the program, he was uncertain if he would be able to establish himself.
“I had to go out, work hard and continue to try to get better every day,” Aaron said. “I’m glad it’s led me to this point.”
Aaron has plenty of options to consider once he departs Old Dominion.
“I’m hoping to continue to play basketball as long as I can,” he said. “After that, I’ll start my engineering career.”
Aaron’s ultimate goal in engineering is to become a project manager.
“For now, I’m trying to keep the ball bouncing as long as I can,” he said.