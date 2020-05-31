NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced his team’s award winners on Thursday night, as Jaylin Hunter (Trey Freeman Practice Player of the Year), Joe Reece (Cal Bowdler Most Improved Player), Jason Wade (Mark West Defensive Player of the Year) Malik Curry (MVP) and Aaron Carver/Loren Brill (Paul Webb Award) collected hardware on the night.
The Paul Webb Award is given to the player(s), who best represents Old Dominion on and off the court.
Carver, who played high school basketball at Northeastern, garnered the Paul Webb Award for the second consecutive year.
This past season, he was named to Conference USA All-Defensive Team and collected All-League Academic Team honors for the second straight year. Carver finished 17th in the country (1st in C-USA) for total rebounds (328) in 2019-20 and hauled down 698 rebounds for his career, which ranks 20th on ODU’s all-time rebounding list.
Carver already earned his undergraduate degree in Engineering Technology with a minor in Engineering Management and has been working on his Masters in Engineering Management with a 3.7 GPA. Carver received the John R. Broderick and Kate Broderick Award last year, as well as interned at NASA last the summer.
“Aaron excelled on the court and in the classroom and set an example every day for what a scholar-athlete should be. In my 37 years in coaching, I’ve never seen anyone more impressive,” Jones said.
Brill graduated with an economics degree, while possessing a 3.8 grade-point-average. For his efforts, he was named to the NABC Honors Court and C-USA Honor Roll, while earning a Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. As a member of SAAC, Brill could always be found supporting his fellow student-athletes by attending their games/matches. Last season, Brill was named Trey Freeman Practice Player of the Year Award winner.
Hunter averaged ten minutes, 2.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 29 games played during his freshman campaign. He scored a career-high 11 points at LA Tech in February. His efforts on the practice court earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches.
After appearing in six games and averaging 0.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per contest in 2018-19, Reece played in all 32 games, averaging 19 minutes, 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2019-20. He poured in a career-high 19 points against Rice.
Despite his season ending after 20 games due to an injury, Wade still led the Monarchs with 52 steals, which ultimately ranked 94th nationally and third within the conference (for the entire season). His six thefts at Northern Iowa were the second highest total by any C-USA player all year. Wade also averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Curry started all 32 games this past season, leading the Monarchs with 13.4 points and 4.0 assists per outing. He ranked fourth in the conference in assist to turnover ratio and fifth in the league for total assists. His 21 double-digit scoring games were highlighted by a career-high 30-point explosion versus UTSA.
“Malik quickly established himself as a dynamic scorer and playmaker, creating opportunities for his teammates, as well as himself. The experience he gained will prime him for a great senior year,” Jones said.
CU STARTS TASK FORCE
MURFREESBORO — Chowan University’s Vice President for Athletics, Patrick Mashuda, announced Thursday the formation of a small working task force within the athletic department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The overall health and safety of our student-athletes and staff are our number one priority so forming this task force will help prepare for a hopeful return to play in the Fall semester,” stated Mashuda.
Since the announcement of the cancellation of the spring athletic seasons in March, and the transition of the University to a remote learning model in April, University and department personnel have had to shift gears to accommodate for the enormity of the virus’ impact on Chowan’s daily operations. This impact has had global, national, and regional ramifications but the hope for all colleges and universities across the nation will be to resume a planned school calendar that makes sense from a safety perspective. While a concrete University schedule has yet to be approved, a University Task-Force has been formed, headed by Provost Danny Moore. The task force is considering all reasonable means of bringing faculty, staff, and students back to campus in August. The CU Athletics COVID-19 Task Force will operate as a subcommittee of the University’s Task Force.
“The pandemic has changed the landscape of college athletics. We must create an environment within athletics that puts the safety of our student-athletes and staff at the least amount of risk,” Mashuda continued. “We will eventually add more department staff members as we progress towards re-opening in August. We want student-athletes, staff, fans, traveling teams, and all others who come into any athletics venue on campus acts according to new guidelines and feels safe.”
The CU Athletics COVID-19 Task Force will heed guidance from the NCAA, Chowan University’s COVID-19 Task Force, Conference Carolinas, the CIAA, the CDC, the department’s team physician, Dr. Frank Taylor, and any state and/or federal regulations. More specific information on measures to be taken for hosting sports on the campus will be made available as we approach a full re-opening of the campus.
CU ATHLETICS COVID-19 TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Patrick Mashuda, Vice President for Athletics, Meredith Long, Deputy Athletic Director and SWA, Alexis Avery, Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Lisa Bland, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, Eric Gustafson, Director of Sports Medicine, Dr. Michelle Aiken, Head Athletic Trainer.