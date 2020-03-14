The threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has forced multiple sporting activities in the area to be canceled or postponed.
Currituck County Schools said in a release Thursday night it will be moving up the deadline set by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for athletic activity suspension by 24 hours.
All practices, games, workouts, conditioning, and meetings were suspended after Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
“We know this may be a difficult decision for parents, players and even some coaches to understand, but the decision is being made to protect the safety of all those involved,” Currituck County Schools said in a statement. “It is important that you inform your athletes that this a serious issue and to avoid any of the above interactions or similar interactions.”
The NCHSAA announced Thursday in a release due to the threat from COVID-19, it has made the decision to postpone the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball state championships indefinitely.
The basketball state championships were scheduled to be held this weekend in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13 through Monday, April 6.
The NCHSAA said its Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.
High schools that are members of the NCHSAA in Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties followed the association’s lead.
Albemarle School, who is a member of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, told The Daily Advance Friday that all athletic games are postponed until further notice.
The NCISAA said in a news release Thursday the suspension of all interscholastic games, scrimmages and/or contests began Friday, March 13, and will continue until further notice.
Member schools may conduct practice and/or training sessions at their discretion.
The NCISAA Office and Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the situation.
“It goes without saying that the NCISAA is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and member schools,” NCISAA executive director Homar Ramirez said in a statement. “We will continue to navigate this situation with the health and safety of all our constituents as the top priority.”
The NCAA announced early Thursday the elimination of spring sports championships.
NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.
Chowan University, an NCAA member in Division II, followed the NCAA’s lead and canceled spring sporting events Thursday night.
In support of recent actions taken by Conference Carolinas and the CIAA, and effective immediately, Chowan University will suspend all athletic activities until further notice in response to COVID-19. These measures are being taken to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff and help prevent the further spread of the virus.
Conference Carolinas has made the decision due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat to suspend all athletics competition until further notice. The suspension goes into effect immediately and includes both home and away competition happening as early as Friday, March 13 and extending until further notice.
The CIAA made the decision to cancel this weekend’s CIAA Bowling Event III in Richmond and the CIAA Bowling Championship which was to be held in Virginia Beach, March 21-22.
Chowan’s home softball series against Conference Carolinas opponents Converse and Limestone, baseball’s league series against Barton, women’s lacrosse league contest against Limestone and men’s lacrosse away event against Limestone this weekend has been postponed until further notice. The Chowan tennis team will return from their trip to Hilton Head having their final match Friday canceled.
East Carolina University followed suit Thursday afternoon.
The East Carolina University Department of Athletics announced all spring sports competition will be suspended until further notice due to growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision was reached by American Athletic Conference leadership Thursday afternoon.
“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “This is an evolving situation and we have been in constant communication with Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and the American Athletic Conference. It is imperative we take the necessary precautionary steps and we will continue to communicate our plans moving forward.”
Fans who have purchased season and single-game tickets for softball and baseball games will receive a refund. Information on the refund process will be distributed in the coming weeks.
On Friday, Elizabeth City State University said in a statement: After consultation, Elizabeth City State University Athletics is suspending all competitions, practices and athletic related activities until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The safety and well-being of our student athletes, fans and campus community is of the utmost priority.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University closed its campus Friday through April 12.
The Carolinas Golf Association and Tarheel Youth Golf Association decided Friday to temporarily suspend all scheduled CGA and TYGA competitive and non-competitive events through April 5.
The associations said they will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates with member clubs and their golfers.
Anyone who is currently registered for a CGA or TYGA event scheduled to be held prior to April 6 will receive specific tournament communication about that event. All events scheduled after April 5 are currently continuing as scheduled. Future updates on specific events will be sent to registered players.
The CGA and TYGA staff will be contacting host clubs that will be impacted by the change, and event rescheduling will be on a case-by-case basis. This suspension is specific only to the CGA and TYGA events and has no effect on these host clubs regarding their member or other outside play.
“The health and safety of our players, members, employees, volunteers and community is of utmost importance,” The associations said in a news release. “We appreciate your understanding and will keep you updated as the situation progresses.”
The golf associations may be contacted at 910-673-1000 or emailed at admin@carolinasgolf.org.