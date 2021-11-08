Elizabeth City State University has parted ways with head football coach Anthony Jones following a 3-7 overall record with a finished 1-5 in the CIAA northern division after his third season and fourth year at the helm of the Vikings football program, Director of Athletics George Bright announced Monday afternoon in Elizabeth City.
Jones had led the Vikings to a 6-23 overall record in three seasons after being named head coach on April 2, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA canceled the 2020 season.
“Jones is a hard-working, valued, highly respected and experienced coach and has made a positive impact on the lives of many student athletes, and we are grateful for his commitment, investment, and care,” Bright said in a statement released by ECSU Monday. “I wish him the best of success professionally and personally.”
Bright says ECSU will actively pursue a new coach who will deliver on the championship-culture aspirations and expectations the Viking community shares for the football program.
“With our storied history and our talented returning roster, I am optimistic that we are positioned to recruit the best and right leader for ECSU Football,” Bright said.
Assistant football coach Nick Sanders will handle recruiting operations until a head coach is named.
A telephone call to Jones seeking comment was not returned to The Daily Advance by Monday evening.
Due to his late hire in April 2018, Jones and the Vikings did not have a spring practice.
During the past three seasons, the Vikings suffered difficult losses to then NAIA program Allen University (S.C.) at the end of the 2019 season, two losses to CIAA Northern Division foe Lincoln (Pa.) in 2018 and 2021 and to a Bluefield State College program that played its first season in more than 40 years this fall.
The Vikings did not win a Down East Viking Football Classic game in three seasons under Jones.
The 2018 Down East Classic was canceled due to a hurricane.
Both classic games were against Fayetteville State, which has been in the CIAA championship game in 2019 and this season.
The Vikings did defeat CIAA Southern Division standout Winston-Salem State and formerly ranked Chowan during ECSU’s homecoming game this season.
ECSU ended its 2021 season with a 79-6 loss at Bowie State on Saturday.
The ECSU football program is set to have its third head coach since the 2016 season next fall.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian University men’s basketball team split the season opening MACU Showcase over the weekend. The Mustangs dropped a 69-55 contest to Thomas Nelson Community College on Friday night and rebounded to take a 101-61 victory in the Saturday afternoon matinee against Central International College.
The Mustangs (1-1) started the season hosting Thomas Nelson Community College and the visiting Gators came out strong, posting a 36-22 halftime lead. MACU battled in the second half but could not recover from the strong Gator start. The detriment came from behind the arc as TNCC held the Mustangs to 1-of-17 shooting from long distance.
MACU was paced by senior forward Kevin Fletcher who notched 22 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Local sophomore from Camden County High School, Tim Aydlett, posted the only other double digit scoring effort for MACU with 13 points.
With a quick turnaround, the Mustangs were back on the court on Saturday afternoon facing the visiting Central International College. MACU rebounded with a strong start as the Mustangs raced out to a 55-27 halftime lead and would outscore the Cardinals in the second half by 12. Mid-Atlantic Christian also solved their shooting issues by shooting 43.5 percent from distance and 50.6 percent from the field for the afternoon.
Fletcher again paced the Mustangs with a 26-point effort. Fletcher shot a blistering 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from distance. Jajour Lambert and Darmarius Alexander posted 17 and 11 points respectively. Overall, 11 Mustangs registered points for the afternoon.
MACU will next travel to Division I opponent Hampton University to take on the Pirates on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team will host North Carolina Wesleyan in its home season opener Tuesday inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU at 7 p.m.