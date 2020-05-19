Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.