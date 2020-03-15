Before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak led to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA spring sports season, multiple former area athletes had standout beginnings to their respective seasons.
Former Currituck County High School indoor volleyball player Kamryn Johnson was a contributor for the Stetson University beach volleyball team.
Johnson led Currituck to the 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A indoor volleyball state championship.
She began her college season on Feb. 22.
Collegiate beach volleyball teams are limited to five pairs that make up the team.
They are seeded from No. 1 team to No. 5.
Johnson had competed on the No. 4 and No. 5 pairs for the Hatters as a true freshman.
Before the cancellation of the season, Johnson, who had been paired with Madison Bobes and Shae Henson, had a 5-7 overall record.
Johnson secured her first collegiate win with Bobes against the University of Louisiana-Monroe with a 20-22, 21-11, 15-13 result on Feb. 22 at the Seminole Beach Bash at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Stetson University beach volleyball program (8-6), which is located in Florida, was ranked No. 11 in NCAA Division I in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches poll that was released March 8.
Former John A. Holmes High School softball player Meredith Mize was having a strong junior campaign for the North Carolina Wesleyan softball team.
Mize, a shortstop, led the team with a .465 batting average with an on base percentage of .489 and a slugging percentage of .698.
Mize had 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
The Battling Bishops, an NCAA Division III program, had a 6-8 overall record this season.
Former Northeastern High School boys’ track and field standout Tedric Shannon began his senior season with the Mount Olive men’s track and field team with a victory at the Braves Track Classic March 6 at UNC-Pembroke.
Shannon, who has earned NCAA Division II All-American status while at Mount Olive, won the 400 meters race at the event.
A pair of former Currituck County High School baseball players are representing the program at the Division I level.
Shane Davis (North Carolina Central) and Austin Pace (North Carolina State) have all pitched during the 2020 season.
Davis, a junior right hander, started four games, pitching 22 1/3 innings, with a .148 opponent batting average.
He struck out 28 batters, had a 2.01 ERA, gave up 10 walks and struck out 28 batters.
As a true freshman, Pace had appeared in three games and started in two contests.
Pace had a 1.23 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched, no walks and nine strikeouts. He sports an opponent batting average of .148.
Pace, a left hander, started against Coastal Carolina March 4 and went three innings, did not give up a hit or an earned run and struck out five Coastal Carolina batters in the Wolfpack’s 24-7 win in seven innings.
He was credited for the win, his first of his college career.