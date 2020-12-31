A Camden County High School football player committed to play football at the college level.
Samuel Guill, a quarterback and linebacker for the Bruins, announced his commitment to the Greensboro College football program Tuesday on the social media platform Twitter.
“100% committed! #BuildTheBoro,” Guill tweeted.
Guill, listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, has been a member of the Camden County High School varsity football team for three seasons.
As a quarterback, Guill has thrown for more than 900 yards. He has more than 100 career rushing yards in his high school career.
Guill is set to play his senior campaign in spring 2021.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the football season from August 2020, to February 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Guill and the Bruins are scheduled to begin their spring season Feb. 26 at home against First Flight.
Greensboro College, an NCAA Division III program in Greensboro, posted a 1-9 overall record during the 2019 college football season.