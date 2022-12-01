I have several post Thanksgiving topics I was hoping to cover today.
First and foremost, my Tar Heels are struggling. You knew I had to start here.
Mack Brown’s football team has collected some impressive talent in Chapel Hill, but not enough of it is playing on the offensive line. As always, this has a much larger impact that most people recognize.
Opponents have recently caught on to just how much of a liability the Carolina O-Line is and know the easiest way to slow down quarterback Drake Maye’s throwing ability is to make him run. The Tar Heels impressive receiver talent can’t hurt you if the quarterback is too busy being chased to throw the ball.
Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and the basketball team are struggling as well. They may have much of the same roster as the team that made it to the national championship game last season, but this team clearly has its own identity and issues to figure out.
Lack of talent is certainly not a problem. I take comfort in knowing Coach Davis is there and am quite confident that he and these gentlemen will figure any issues out. The season is still young and I know that it matters a lot more how you play in March than November.
Dear Pirate Nation… you’re going bowling. Congratulations!
By the way ECU fans, did you know that someone paid very well to give sports opinions on television suggested that the Colts should have allowed Scottie Montgomery to take over as interim head coach and not Jeff Saturday? This fella said that out loud into a microphone.
Had he said Reggie Wayne, John Fox or Gus Bradley I wouldn’t have laughed at all but anyone that saw Montgomery’s impact on the football program in Greenville would not believe he can run an NFL team yet. He has worse than no experience, he has bad experience.
This is your monthly reminder that our Carolina Hurricanes are worthy of your attention. They haven’t yet hit the form they had at the end of last season, but they are still third in their division and have as many ties as any team in the NHL. Just a little more progress and those ties will start turning into wins and this will be a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.
Team USA disappointed against Wales, exiting their first match of World Cup play with a 1-1 draw. It seemed they won against an England squad some expect to compete for the cup by escaping with a nil-nil draw, despite appearing to be the better team for much of the match. Then again, we have never lost to England. Not in soccer or war.
As I write this, the United States has not yet played Iran but to say that a win is important would be a massive understatement. If you think a win against America in soccer would be celebrated in Iran as just a soccer victory, you would be wrong. This match is for propaganda rights.