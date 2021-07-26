Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON...GATES...CURRITUCK...NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHERN CAMDEN...HERTFORD...SOUTHERN ISLE OF WIGHT...AND SOUTHAMPTON COUNTIES...THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF FRANKLIN...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE SOUTHERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... At 630 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Northwest to near Franklin. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near... Back Bay, Northwest and Moyock around 635 PM EDT. Currituck around 650 PM EDT. Knotts Island and Roduco around 655 PM EDT. Gates and Whaleyville around 700 PM EDT. Gatesville around 710 PM EDT. Sunbury, Corapeake and Corolla around 715 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include South Norfolk, Tunis, Portlock, Longview, Pierceville, Menola, Savage, Chowan Beach, Topsy and Huntersville. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.