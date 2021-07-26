MURFREESBORO — The Chowan football program and head coach Mark Hall announced Monday the addition of Matthew Finnin, Brian Frierson, and Jairus Marlow to the staff.
Finnin will serve as the offensive line coach, while Frierson will handle the linebackers and Marlow will focus on the defensive backs and special teams.
Finnin comes to Chowan after a year as the Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator at NAIA Judson University.
Prior to his stint with Judson, Finnin was the Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers coach at Independence Community College. Independence is nationally known for their series on Netflix award winning show “Last Chance U”. During his time with ICC, the Pirates went 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference on their way to a KJCCC Conference Championship. The Pirates ranked in the top-10 in the country in yards per game (426.4) and points per game (38.1), while helping 16 offensive players to Division I scholarships.
Before moving to Independence CC, Finnin was the Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line & Tight Ends coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Northland Community and Technical College. While at NCTC, Finnin helped lead the program to top-10 rankings in the NJCAA in six categories. Finnin was named GridironRR.com NJCAA Offensive Coordinator of the Year after the Pioneers went 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. Finnin’s efforts led the Pioneers to a MCAC Championship, Region XIII championship and a berth to the Red Grange Bowl. Finnin’s offense produced two NJCAA First Team All-Americans in Devonaire Clarington (TE) and Craig Wells (QB).
Finnin spent a season at Midland University and Dodge City Community College after his collegiate playing career.
The Crete, Ill. native started his collegiate career at Western Michigan before family issues forced Finnin to play closer to home. Finnin transferred to Eastern Illinois before finding a home at College of Dupage, where he was named NJCAA All-American in 2013. Finnin would receive more than 35 Division I offers including Ohio State, Florida State, and Oklahoma. Finnin finished his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska, where he would graduate with a Bachelors in History in 2015.
Frierson comes to Chowan after spending six seasons coaching at the high school level at Jack Britt HS in Fayetteville, N.C. During his time with the Buccaneers, Frierson held several different positions, including wide receiver coach in 2015, cornerback coach in 2016, and defensive coordinator from 2017-2021. During Frierson’s last season as defensive coordinator, he led a defensive unit that allowed only 6.6 points per contest.
Frierson was a four-year member of the North Carolina Central Football Team. As a defensive back, he saw action in 39 games amassing 78 total tackles, seven passes defended, and three interceptions.
Frierson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2011. Additionally, Frierson also recently completed his master’s degree from Western Carolina in Sports Management.
Marlow joins the staff after spending a season at Lyon College serving in the same role. Prior to his time at Lyon, Marlow served as the Defensive Backs coach and Defensive Coordinator at Gannon. Marlow also served as the Pass Game Coordinator with the Golden Knights.
In the 2019 season, Gannon created 22 turnovers, including 16 of those coming from the secondary with a defensive touchdown. Two defensive backs earned PSAC Player of the Week honors. During the 2018 season, the secondary created 13 turnovers with one defensive touchdown and the 32nd ranked rush defense in the country (122.6 yards per game). Marlow helped Martell Davis be selected to a Second Team All-PSAC selection.
Before Gannon, Marlow served as the Cornerbacks coach at MacMurray College. Marlow helped with community relations and facilities for the Highlanders.
Prior to MacMurray, Marlow served as an offensive intern at Saint Vincent following his collegiate career.
While at Saint Vincent as a student-athlete, Marlow spent time as a running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. As a freshman, Marlow led the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in yards per carry (7.8) while producing 703 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. Marlow also set the program record with a 93-yard touchdown run against Waynesburg. That season, Marlow was named the team’s offensive MVP and earned All-PAC honors. Marlow concluded his career at Saint Vincent ranking second all-time in rushing touchdowns, all-purpose yards, and total touchdowns.
Marlow graduated from Saint Vincent in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications.
ECU FOOTBALL
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the dates, format and coverage plans for its 2021 Football Media Days, which will be held virtually August 3-4 and available to fans exclusively on ESPN+.
ESPN college football announcers Kris Budden and Rene Ingoglia will host the two-day event from The American’s state-of-the-art studio in Irving, Texas. Former Houston quarterback – and 1989 Heisman Trophy winner — Andre Ware and The American’s Morgan Uber will provide additional coverage and analysis.
Coverage will begin Tuesday, August 3, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the American Media Day Pregame Show, a two-hour program that will preview the 2021 season with a look at all 11 teams as well as top returning players, potential breakout stars and a one-on-one interview with Commissioner Mike Aresco.
Wednesday’s coverage will consist of two programs, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET, as head coaches and student-athletes from The American’s 11 teams take part in scheduled 25-minute media sessions. Commissioner Aresco will deliver opening remarks to begin the morning session and will be available for questions from the media as well.
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston along with players Holton Ahlers and Ja’Quan McMillian are scheduled to appear during the media session Wednesday.
Registered media may participate and ask questions via Zoom, while fans may watch through the ESPN+ platform.
PRESEASON AWARDS
A former Hertford County High School wide receiver was named to a preseason college football watch list.
Jaquarii Roberson, a wide receiver for the Wake Forest University football team, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list Thursday, July 22.
After each season, the Biletnikoff Award is given to the best receiver (wide receiver, running back, tight end or slot back) in NCAA Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision).
Roberson, a redshirt junior, was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list on July 19.
The Maxwell Award is presented to the all-around player in college football after each season.