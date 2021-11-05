MURFREESBORO — The Chowan University Athletic Department, in conjunction with the “Jim Garrison” Sports Hall of Fame Committee, announced Monday the 2021 Hall of Fame class. The 2021 class of five will be the first class inducted since 2019 because of the gap year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While each of the five inductees will be honored at halftime of Lincoln/Chowan football game on Saturday, November 6th, the official banquet and ring ceremony will occur in the Spring of 2022. A banquet date is still to be determined.
This year’s class features Dr. Scott Colclough (Coach/Department Chair), Jack Goldberg (Coach/Administrator), Nick Hagler (Baseball), Kara Jackson (Women’s Basketball), and Frank Rose (Patron).