Close to 500 student-athletes have been named Spring Academic All-Conference by Conference Carolinas.
The Spring Academic All-Conference recipients are made up of student-athletes from baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s volleyball.
In total, 479 student-athletes collected the prestigious honor. For Chowan, the Hawks produced 28 student-athletes to the list led by the softball program with 11 selections. Baseball was second with nine selections.
For the softball team, Shannon Buchanan, Delaney Devor, EmaRae Flores, Lindsee Howard, Kerrin Mailhot, Meredith Morgan, Kelsey Sonntag, Lindsey Stigler, Mackenzie Taggart, Megan Vincent, and Beth Walker were named to the list.
The baseball team was led by: Robert Burns, Tristan Council, Chandler Dunn, Ryan Gallaccio, Jarret Henderson, Jeffrey Hiner, Tyler Jones, Hunter Kinion, and Trenton Lee.
Slater Bender and Inecia Rolle represented the men’s lacrosse and women’s golf programs respectively. Ravine Billy, Brianna Bucksell, and Jordan Nicholson made the list for the women’s lacrosse program, while Julieta Lecce and Margarita Lopareva appeared on the list for women’s tennis.
The Conference Carolinas Spring Academic All-Conference teams consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution.
The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.
AWARDS BANQUET
The Chowan University Department of Athletics will host its annual Athletic Awards today at 7 p.m. on a virtual platform.
The ceremony will take place online. Student-athletes, coaches, parents, and fans can log on to the athletics website to view the ceremony.
The fifth class of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National Student-Athlete Honor Society, will be tapped in during the virtual ceremony.
This year’s class features 23 juniors and seniors who have maintained a 3.4 cumulative grade point average, excelled in their field of play, and in the community.
Senior student-athletes will be honored for their time at Chowan in the ceremony. Nearly 50 senior student-athletes competed for Chowan this year representing 16 of our 20 sports.
ODU BASKETBALL
Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach, Jeff Jones, announced the addition of Mekhi Long and John Shanu II to the roster on Monday morning. Long (Bryans Road, Md.), a 6-7 wing, will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, after playing his freshman year for Rhode Island in 2019-20. Shanu II (Houston, Texas), a 6-10 forward, is an incoming freshman out of Sam Houston High School.
Jones on Long: “Mekhi is an extremely talented young man. His length and athleticism are apparent, as is his competitive nature. We look forward to Mekhi impacting our program immediately.”
Jones on Shanu II: “John is a young man with tremendous upside. He is just beginning to scratch the surface of his full potential. His size, athleticism and work ethic will allow him to develop quickly and contribute to our team’s success next season.”