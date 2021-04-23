GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kyra Jones earns Conference Carolinas Women’s Lacrosse All-Conference honors with a Third Team Selection announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.
Kyra Jones, defender from Jacksonville, N.C., becomes the third Chowan Women’s Lacrosse player to make an all-conference selection and the first as a defender. Jones scored two goals along with a team leading 19 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers and 12 draw controls.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Jackson Downs garners Conference Carolinas Men’s Lacrosse All-Conference Second Team honors announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.
The Olney, Md. native becomes the third player in program history to be named All-Conference and first since the 2018 season. The midfielder posted 20 goals and 10 assists on the season with three man-up goals, 30 ground balls, and eight caused turnovers.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Olivia Scattini of Chowan Women’s Tennis was selected on the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Third Team announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon.
Olivia Scattini, freshman from Santa Fe, Argentina, went 10-5 on the season overall with an 8-4 record at No. 1 singles and a 6-3 mark in the Conference Carolinas. Scattini was a tough competitor picking up wins against Mount Olive and Barton in three sets, while also taking Erskine and Emmanuel to three sets.
Scattini becomes the first selection since the 2019 season for the Hawks.
BASEBALL
CHARLOTTE — The No. 20 Old Dominion baseball team heads to No. 19 Charlotte for a top-20 showdown at Hayes Stadium this weekend.
ODU will open its eight-game series with Charlotte on the road from April 23-25 and will return home to host the 49ers from April 30-May 2.
All four road games will be streamed on CUSA.tv.
Due to heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday, April 24, the Monarchs (27-7, 13-3 C-USA) and 49ers will now play doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday.
Friday’s doubleheader will consist of two, nine-inning games, while Sunday’s doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning contests. Game one on Friday will begin at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s first game will begin at 1 p.m.
ODU sits just one game behind the 49ers (26-10, 14-2 C-USA) in league play, but ODU boasts the better overall record.
