CLEVELAND, OHIO — The Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2020-21 recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
Chowan had 33 student-athletes represented on the list after a challenging 2020-21 academic year.
Grace Arredondo, Jahkeria Bagby, Jackson Brooks, Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Tristan Council, Jeleah Delancy, EmaRae Flores, Raydarius Freeman, Jesse Gentry, Jasmine Gibson, Sabrina Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Chris Hernandez, Tyler Jones, Arina Karbolina, Hunter Kinion, Julieta Lecce, Trenton Lee, Justin Lough, Carolina Lucci, Mikayla Luskin, Marissa Mann, Brandon Mayhan, Meredith Morgan, Hannah Naifeh, Jordan Nicholson, Connor O’Brien, Corbin Robertson, Destiny Robinson, Kelsey Sonntag, Elizabeth Stokes, and Emily Trueman.
In total, there were a record breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award’s program.