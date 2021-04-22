The Chowan baseball team hits the road for their final regular season series of the year as the Hawks travel to Erskine for a four game series starting today.
During its last series, Chowan split its series with Southern Wesleyan University on April 2-3.
Tyler West paces the Hawks with a .329 batting average with four home runs.
Dallas Trevena has three home runs, 10 doubles, and 17 RBI to lead the power group.
Livan Reinoso leads Erskine with a .455 batting average and 13 home runs.
Old Dominion: Freshman Carter Trice was placed on the Bobby Bragan Slugger Award watch list, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Wednesday.
The BBCSA is given to the nation’s best hitter and special consideration is given to academics and personal integrity.
So far in 2021, Trice has helped the No. 20 Monarchs to a 27-7 overall record and a 13-3 mark in Conference USA play. The second baseman leads the team with a .383 average and 49 hits. Trice has compiled 37 RBIs and 10 homers this season, which ranks second-best on the Monarch squad.
The Mechanicsville, Virginia native has put together 14 multi-hit performances during his rookie campaign.
This year’s BBCSA watch list consists of 58 players. The BBCSA will name the finalists for this year’s award in May. The winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall.
— Old Dominion University athletics
ACROBATICS
The National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) released on Tuesday evening its 2021 Academic Honor Roll. 432 Acrobatics & Tumbling student-athletes were named to the NCATA Academic Honor Roll.
Chowan featured five student-athletes on the NCATA Academic Honor Roll. Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Claudia Germain, Kailee Greene, and Elizabeth Stokes achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 or higher.
These five young ladies join the 81 Conference Carolinas Acrobatics & Tumbling student-athletes to be recognized.
LACROSSE
The Chowan women’s lacrosse team was unable to continue the stride-for-stride attack against Barton in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals on Tuesday as the Hawks fell 18-8.
Brooke Woods-Pennell registered her second straight hat-trick with a three goal outing. Grace Taylor and Leia Cabradillia chipped in with two goals each. Taylor added an assist while Charity Brown tallied a goal and two assists.
Mallory Dunker registered a season-high 16 saves in goal. Dunker finished with 312 saves in her career, seven shy of the program leader.
— Chowan University athletics