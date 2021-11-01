ETTRICK, Va. — The Chowan University football team snapped their three game skid to give the Hawks their first winning season under head coach Mark Hall with a 38-30 victory over Virginia State in CIAA Northern Division action on Saturday afternoon inside Rogers Stadium.
Bryce Witt accounted for five touchdowns on the afternoon with four passing and one rushing touchdown. Witt tossed for 189 yards and added 20 yards rushing.
Tyrek McNeil posted 75 yards rushing on 18 carries. McNeil added five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. JaQuan Albright and Jeremiah Smith tallied one touchdown reception.
Gilberto Ortiz paced the defense with 11 tackles including 3.5 TFLs and a sack. Isaac Anderson posted a sack and a 61 yard interception.
Virginia Union 44, Elizabeth City State 14: The Panthers (5-4, 4-2 CIA) defeated the Vikings (3-6, 3-3 CIAA) in a CIAA Northern Division game Saturday inside Roebuck Stadium on the campus of ECSU.
Virginia Union led 34-0 at halftime. ECSU quarterback Kevin Caldwell scored on a 1-yard touchdown un in the third quarter, while Carleton Thomas scored on a 1-yard touchdwon run in the fourth quarter.
ECSU concludes its fall 2021 season with a road game at Bowie State on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Norfolk State 31, Morgan State 20: Norfolk State’s Juwan Carter passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to help Norfolk State to its sixth straight win, 31-20 over Morgan State at Dick Price Stadium.
Running back J.J. Davis accounted for 235 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans (6-2, 2-0 MEAC) locked up the program’s first winning season since 2011. Davis was one of three players to catch a touchdown pass from Carter.
Morgan State (0-8, 0-4) scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard Jabriel Johnson 2-yard run with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter. The 80-yard scoring drive was keyed by a 68-yard halfback pass from Alfonzo Graham to Kobe Evans.
The Bears kept NSU off the board in the first, but the Spartans broke out for 17 points in the second quarter. Davis took a swing pass from Carter and raced 86 yards for the tying touchdown with 10:49 left in the half. After forcing a Bear punt, which was downed at the NSU 1, the Spartans then drove 99 yards in 11 plays for their next score. Carter found freshman tight end Ademola Faleye across the middle for a 15-yard TD pass, the first scoring reception of Faleye’s career, with just 3:38 left before the half to put NSU into the lead, 14-7.
That was one of a combined three scores in the final four minutes of the half. Neil Boudreau marched MSU 70 yards in nine plays before throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Thomas Marcus with just 48 seconds left before the intermission. Remy Feltes blocked the PAT to keep NSU in front by one.