MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Esports Rocket League team produced its first win of the inaugural season against Southern Mississippi after playing a complete team game.
The Hawks would fall in the nightcap against top-ranked Shenandoah on Tuesday evening.
Chowan secured a 3-1 win against Southern Mississippi, but lost to Shenandoah 3-0.
Chowan’s Cameryn Cassell led the offense with eight goals and four assists including two hat-tricks against Southern Mississippi. Cassell produced 10 saves in the contest against Shenandoah.
Camryn Snow accounted for five goals and five assists in the doubleheader. Snow would add seven saves on the night.
Sullivan Prince scored five goals and tallied two assists while picking up seven saves.
Game One: Chowan 3, Southern Mississippi 1
Match One: Southern Miss. 3, Chowan 1
After two early goals by Southern Mississippi, Sullivan Prince would break up the shutout after his initial shot was saved off the line to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Golden Eagles secured the opening match with an insurance goal with under a minute to play to lead the contest 1-0.
Match Two: Chowan 6, Southern Miss. 1
Southern Miss would net the opening goal of the match, but Cameryn Cassell would center a ball off the wall for Sullivan Prince to even the score quickly. The duo would hook up again, this time, Prince cleared an attempt up the field for the easy goal by Cassell to lead 2-1.
After two minutes of solid defense, Sullivan Prince scored with 1:54 remaining to give the Hawks a 3-1 advantage. Camryn Snow won the kick-off and allowed Cameryn Cassell to connect from midfield to push the lead to 4-1.
The Hawks would put the finishing touches on the second match with less than a minute to go as Camryn Snow and Cameryn Cassell scored a goal each to give the Hawks the 6-1 victory.
Match Three: Chowan 5, Southern Miss. 3
The scoring continued for the Hawks in the third match as Cameryn Cassell played up the back wall and bounced the attempt off the defender for the 1-0 lead just seven ticks into the match. The Hawks would push their lead to 3-0 just two minutes into the contest as Camryn Snow benefitted from a lucky bounce as the defender played the ball into his own net. Cassell scored his second goal of the contest to extend the lead.
Chowan would return the favor with a goal off their own defender to cut the lead to 3-1. USM would cut the deficit to 3-2 with 2:36 remaining. The Golden Eagles looked to rally for the equalizer but a strong clearance off the line by Camryn Snow kept the Golden Eagles grounded.
The Hawks soared ahead scoring two goals in the matter of six seconds to lead 5-2. Cameryn Cassell centered a ball off the wall for Camryn Snow before Cassell scored a goal of his own.
Southern Miss cut the deficit to 5-3 with four seconds remaining as the Hawks took a 2-1 lead.
Match Four: Chowan 4, Southern Miss. 3 OT
Cameryn Cassell put the Hawks on the board in the fourth match playing the shot attempt off the defender for the opening goal. Southern Miss used the counter-attack to even the match after strong scoring attempts by Cameryn Cassell and Sullivan Prince would be turned away by the posts.
USM took a 2-1 lead midway through the match. The Golden Eagles continued their efforts in front of goal, but the hard play off the top bar allowed Camryn Snow to equalize with just over a minute to play.
Southern Miss took advantage of the over commitment to score with 17 seconds to lead 3-2. As time was counting down, Sullivan Prince found the equalizer with two seconds left to send the match to overtime.
Cameryn Cassell finished off the match and the victory with an overtime goal just 54 seconds into the extra time to give the Hawks the 4-3 win.
Game Two: Shenandoah 3, Chowan 0
Match One: Shenandoah 8, Chowan 1,
Shenandoah came out of the gate aggressive despite Sullivan Prince scoring a goal to even the match at 1-all early.
The Hornets would push their lead to 8-1 with seven unanswered goals. Sullivan Prince would produce a couple of saves in the contest.
Match Two: Shenandoah 11, Chowan 1
SU continued their attack with a dominant offensive performance to lead 6-0. Camryn Snow would break up the shutout with a goal off a pass from Cameryn Cassell.
Shenandoah took the second match 11-1 scoring with no time remaining.
Match Three: Shenandoah 4, Chowan 0
Chowan’s defense played strong in the opening minutes of the third match before the Hornets scored the opening salvo of the match. SU pushed their lead to 2-0 midway through the final match.
Shenandoah extended their lead to 4-0 with just over a minute to play.
Chowan resumes Rocket League action Friday as the Hawks take on Rollins in the final regular season contest of the NACE Rocket League Fall Tournament.
League of Legends team will make their debut on Saturday at the PantherLAN Tournament.