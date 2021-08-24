MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Athletic community is mourning the loss of former junior college All-American, Bobby Gray. Mr. Gray passed away on August 10, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease in Goldsboro, N.C.
Gray was the first NJCAA All-American for legendary coach Jim Garrison. Gray helped the 1961 team to the first winning season of Coach Garrison’s career. Coach Garrison often said that Bobby was one of the best all-around players that he had ever coached. Gray was voted Best All-Around athlete in football and track during his career with the then Braves.
The first time that he touched a football for Chowan, he returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Gray’s high school and collegiate success landed him in the Roanoke Rapids High School and Chowan University Jim Garrison Sports Hall of Fame. Gray was inducted at Chowan in 1990.
After college, Mr. Gray worked for Kraft Foods for four decades until his retirement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chowan Fund of Chowan University at One University Place, Murfreesboro, N.C. 27855. — Chowan University athletics
CIAA ON TV
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its broadcast schedule for the 2021 football season.
This year’s schedule of games will be televised live on AspireTV. This will be the sixth year of a partnership between the CIAA & AspireTV to provide live broadcast coverage across multiple platforms.
The five-game conference slate, which features seven of the league’s 12 teams, will include four (4) regular season football games as well as the 2021 CIAA Football Championship held in Salem, VA on November 13.
Oct 16: Virginia State at Bowie State; Oct. 23: Livingstone at Winston-Salem State; Oct. 30: Saint Augustine’s at Johnson C. Smith; Nov. 6: Virginia State at Virginia Union.
— CIAA