MURFREESBORO — Chowan Athletics and head coach Ashley Gustafson announced the hiring of Joe Braun as the assistant softball coach for the Hawks on Thursday afternoon.
Braun comes to Chowan after spending a season at regional power Georgian Court in 2020 assisting with the pitching staff, outfield, and slapping. Braun helped the Lions to a 38-6 overall record, top-25 national ranking and one win away from the NCAA Division II Softball Championship after a trip to the NCAA Division II East Regional Tournament. During his stint with the Lions, Georgian Court posted a 25-1 record in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference on their way to a regular season and tournament title. Braun helped lower the team ERA from 4.56 to 1.86 during his one season.
Prior to GCU, Braun spent two seasons at Baruch College while assuming the role as head coach for the 2020 season. Braun spent the 2019 season as the Softball Recruiting Coordinator while also serving as Assistant to the Director of Facilities. In addition to coaching at Baruch, Braun worked as a softball instructor and coach for the New Jersey Ruthless softball program. He provided individual instruction as well as team instruction for all age groups in the organization.
Before moving to the collegiate scene, Braun spent two seasons as the head varsity coach at Saint Rose High School increasing their win total by three and qualifying for the state tournament in back-to-back seasons and won the inaugural Gateway Gators Spring Swing Tournament.
Braun coached at Toms River North High School for three seasons as the junior varsity softball coach. He also coached the New Jersey Fury Elite Club Program’s U10, U12, and U18 programs.
Joe played baseball collegiately at USC-Spartanburg (now USC Upstate) before serving in the United States Air Force for four years. Braun graduated from Western Governors University with a bachelor’s degree in Education with a specialization in biological sciences. He would obtain his master’s in Education with a specialization in athletic coaching from Northcentral University.
— Chowan University athletics
FOOTBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Season tickets for the 2021 Norfolk State football campaign will go sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.NSUSpartansTickets.com or at the NSU Ticket Office on campus. Reserved season tickets are $85 for the four-game schedule. General admission tickets are $70. Seniors (age 60+), NSU faculty and staff, and those with a military ID can purchase general admission season tickets for $60. Children age six and under are admitted for free.
Tickets are currently on sale to NSU Athletics Foundation members. Fans interested in joining the NSUAF should contact Fran Steward, NSUAF executive director, at fsteward53@gmail.com or 757-679-1563. NSUAF memberships start at $100.
The home slate will begin with longtime rival Elizabeth City State on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the only evening game on the schedule. The game, which kicks off at 6 p.m., is part of Family Weekend and is the first football game on the NSU campus since November 2019.
The campus will host Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 16, as the Spartans face Virginia-Lynchburg at 2 p.m. The MEAC home schedule will begin on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Morgan State (2 p.m. kickoff) on Breast Cancer Awareness Day.
The Saturday, Nov. 20 game against South Carolina State is the home finale and has been designated Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day. That game will also kick off at 2 p.m.
— Norfolk State University athletics
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
NORFOLK, Va. — A total of 41 student-athletes from the Old Dominion University women’s lacrosse and rowing teams were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, the conference announced on Thursday.
Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the American Athletic Conference’s member institutions. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.
The nominations are reviewed and approved by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee.
— Old Dominion University athletics