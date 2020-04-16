Conference Carolinas officially released its men’s lacrosse all-conference team on Wednesday.
The men’s lacrosse all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors. All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
Chowan posted six on the all-conference list including three of inaugural team.
Slater Bender is a two-year member of the Blue and White after transferring from Howard CC. Bender stopped 256 shots and picked up seven wins, both are tops in program history. Bender was 5-2 this season in cage and added two assists this season.
Patrick Egan is a four-year member of the program after transferring from Post. Egan played three seasons for the Hawks picking up the fourth most points (109), fifth most goals (65), and third most assists (44) in program history. This season, Egan led the country in assists (28).
Jacob Ferretta was a member of the inaugural team as a defender. Feretta collected 76 ground balls and caused the most turnovers in program history with 57.
Noah Holloway was a member of the inaugural team and left his mark on the program. Holloway will leave the program as the leader in career points with 143. During his four-year career, Holloway scored the third most goals (75), the program’s most assists (68), and second most ground balls (101).
Adam Howard is a two-year member of the program. During his two seasons with the Hawks, Howard collected 83 ground balls and 65 face-off wins. Howard scored two career goals and one assist.
Austin Lee was a member of the inaugural team and played multiple positions for the Hawks. During his career, Lee tallied the sixth most points (95), fourth most goals (73), and sixth most assists (22).
Lee also collected 78 ground balls and logged nearly 200 minutes in goal. During the 2018 season, Lee went 2-0 in cage.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Conference Carolinas officially unveiled its women’s lacrosse all-conference team on Tuesday.
The women’s lacrosse all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors. All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
The Chowan Women’s Lacrosse program produced eight seniors to the all-conference team including the two leading scorers the past two seasons.
Tashana Barnett competed in 42 matches for the Hawks during her four-year career. During that time she scored 82 goals and added 10 assists. Barnett will leave the program as the second leading scorer behind former Chowan great, Mackenzie Reid. Barnett sits fifth in career points (92), second in career ground balls (130), and third in draw controls (107).
Ravine Billy moved over from the cross country team this season to compete for the Blue and White. Billy appeared in one contest this season.
Tahvae Burton played in 46 games in her four-year career as a defender. During her career she tallied two assists, 100 ground balls, and 56 caused turnovers. Tahvae sits third in caused turnovers and fourth in ground balls in program history.
Tahvanee Burton appeared in 22 matches during her career after sitting out in 2018 because of injury. During her time wearing the Blue and White, Burton scored one goal and added two assists to go with 38 ground balls and 26 caused turnovers.
Danielle Henry played in 20 games during her two year career with the Hawks. Henry picked up three assists along with seven ground balls during her short career.
Chynah Pope saw action in 27 games in her four seasons with the Hawks. Pope tallied 18 ground balls and nine caused turnovers as a defender.
Misten White appeared in the most games of the senior class with 50 matches in her four year career. White scored 50 goals and added 13 assists to the total. White sits seventh in program history in goals scored, eighth in points (63), third in ground balls (102), fifth in draw controls (85), and fifth in caused turnovers (52).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Old Dominion women’s basketball senior Ashley Scott has been named a Conference USA Spirit of Service Award Recipient as announced by the league Tuesday afternoon.
The award honors the league’s student-athletes with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport.
The Mobile, Ala., native was one of two Monarchs to make all 30 starts.
She averaged 3.6 rebounds per game and recorded two double-digit rebound games.
The senior boasts a 3.5 GPA and will graduate in May with a degree in political science.
Scott participated in various events in the Norfolk community including Trunk or Treat, the Christmas Toy Drive, the Larchmont Rat Race and freshmen move-in.