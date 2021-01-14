MURFREESBORO — For the first time under coach Brett Vincent, the Chowan men’s basketball team picked up a 95-65 win against Barton.
It was the first time since December 5, 2006 the Hawks defeated the Bulldogs falling in their last nine attempts.
Four Hawks were in double-figures led by Jaedon Willis with 22 points. Jaylen Dilliard picked up 18 points, while Jonathan McFall and Elijah Hill scored 16 and 15 points respectively. McFall led the team with eight rebounds.
Jamal Thomas notched eight points and eight assists to pace the offense.
Chowan shot 55.2% from the floor while getting to the free throw line 27 times (22-27).
ODU basketball: The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (7-3, 3-1 C-USA) will travel to Houston, Texas for a pair of games at Rice (9-3, 3-1 C-USA) today at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Both games will stream on ESPN+. The Monarchs and Owls both enter Friday with a 3-1 league record.
Old Dominion enters the weekend series winners of its last three contests, as well as five of its last six games.
Most recently, ODU defeated Florida Atlantic by 64-55 and 71-67 scores at Chartway Arena.
Malik Curry has led the way so far this season for the Monarchs, averaging 15.9 points per game. A.J. Oliver II (11.1 ppg) and Kalu Ezikpe (10.5 ppg) are also averaging double-figures.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian game against Greensboro College at Greensboro College scheduled for Wednesday was canceled.
The Greensboro College athletic website announced the cancellation Tuesday, but no reason was provided for the cancellation.
Barton 81, Chowan 52: The Chowan women’s basketball team had an icy start to their 2020-21 campaign shooting 28.8% from the floor in a loss in Conference Carolinas action on Wednesday evening to Barton at Chowan, league’s preseason No. 2.
Destiny Robinson led Chowan with 10 points, while Demetria Bland scored eight points. Newcomer, Kyani Moore chipped in with six points and a team-high six rebounds.
Chowan shot 28.8% from the floor, while Barton posted 44.1% mostly in the paint. The Hawks committed 21 turnovers leading to 27 points for the Bulldogs.
ODU basketball: The Old Dominion (5-3, 2-2 C-USA) women’s basketball team continues C-USA action as it hosts defending C-USA regular season champions, Rice (8-1, 4-0) at Chartway Arena today at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
Today’s contest will be streamed on CUSA.TV, while Saturday’s matchup is set to stream on ESPN+.
Ajah Wayne earned C-USA Player of the Week after a solid two-game performance against Florida Atlantic on the road, where she compiled back-to-back double-doubles, helping lead ODU to two-straight victories and back into the win column.
The Owls (RV) are coming off a 55-43 win over UTEP on Jan. 9.
They are also winners of four-straight, which includes two wins over UTEP and two over UTSA to remain undefeated in Conference USA play.
Earlier in the season, Rice dropped a contest to a tough Texas A&M team that was ranked No. 10 in the country by a 57-53 final score. On Dec. 5, Rice took down Texas Tech to notch its first win over a Power Five opponent in 14 years. The Rice squad received five votes in the latest AP Poll on Jan. 11.
Senior Nancy Mulkey leads the Owls offensively and defensively. She currently averages 14.7 ppg, 3.2 bpg and 8.1 rpg. Additionally, Mulkey leads the league in field goal percentage (58.5%).