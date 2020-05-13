MURFREESBORO — The dawn of a new era will begin for Chowan Football in 2020 as Head Coach Mark Hall releases the 2020 football schedule.
The Hawks finished the 2019 season with a 3-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the CIAA. Chowan finished the last four games under Hall with a 2-2 record with both loses against Virginia Union and Virginia State by seven points.
The Blue and White will run out on the field of Garrison Stadium on September 5 as the Hawks host UVa-Wise in the return game from 2019 before hitting the road for three straight. In what was a battle of the top-20 offense versus the top-20 defense, the Cavaliers came out on top 40-22. Wise went on to finish the season with a 2-9 record and 1-7 record in the South Atlantic Conference.
Chowan will travel to Phillippi, W.Va. to take on Alderson Broaddus for what the Hawks hope to have another repeat performance from 2019. Chowan handed ABU a 70-16 defeat while producing 677 yards of total offense, a school record 418 yards rushing, and seven passing touchdowns from Bryce Witt.
The Hawks will then travel to Due West, S.C. to take on Erskine as the Flying Fleet have revived their program playing their first season since 1951. In their last season, the Fleet went 0-8-1. Erskine has a lot of history in their 36 year history from 1915-1951 including wins over Clemson, Florida State, Wofford, and the Citadel.
CIAA cross-divisional play begins on September 26 in Raleigh as the Hawks take on St. Augustine’s. The Falcons went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in CIAA action. This meeting will mark the fifth meeting overall with the Hawks taking the last meeting 49-0 in Murfreesboro on the same date in 2015. The two times Chowan has played in Raleigh, the Falcons took both meetings 33-31.
Chowan will then welcome Winston-Salem State to Garrison Stadium for the first time in six years. The Hawks and Rams last played in 2015 with Chowan coming away with a tough 27-24 victory in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Northern Division play will begin on October 10 with defending CIAA Champion, Bowie State, coming to town to continue the homestand. The Bulldogs went 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the CIAA last season and a trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs before falling to Carson-Newman at home.
The Blue and White wrap up the three game home stay with a battle against Virginia Union for Homecoming on October 17. VUU went 7-3 last season and 5-2 in CIAA action. The Hawks dropped a tough 41-34 decision on the road last season.
The next two weeks will feature rivals, Elizabeth City State and Virginia State on the road to wrap up the month of October. The Hawks came from behind to hand the Vikings a 49-41 loss last season to win the last three meetings. Against the Trojans, Chowan played tough against the regionally-ranked program before falling 28-21 at home. The previous three meetings with the Trojans have been decided by seven points or less.
Hall of Fame and Senior Day will be November 7 as the Hawks welcome the Lions of Lincoln to Garrison Stadium. The improved Lions put a scare into the Hawks last season before Chowan scored 23 points in the fourth quarter for the 44-20 victory.