MURFREESBORO — The Chowan University football team silenced some critics in a 73-7 throttling of Winston-Salem State in CIAA action on Saturday evening to move to 5-0 for the first time since 1980.
Chowan moved to 5-0 for the first time since 1980 when the Hawks, then Braves, were playing as a junior college.
The Hawks offensively put up 627 yards of total offense with 38 first downs while averaging 7.6 yards per play.
Defensively, the Hawks held WSSU to 131 yards of total offense picking up four more sacks.
Chowan’s Bryce Witt tallied eight more touchdowns with five passing and three rushing. His third rushing touchdown gave him the career mark in rushing touchdowns in program history. Witt tossed for 423 yards and rushed for 48 yards.
Jaylon Boyd rushed for 101 yards and two scores. Laurence King went over 100 yards receiving for the third game this season with 126 yards on nine receptions and one touchdown. Malik Tobias hauled in six catches for 96 yards and three scores.
Imeek Watkins posted 10 receptions for 62 yards. Jeremiah Smith caught one pass for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Gilberto Ortiz and Simeon Burns posted seven tackles each. Ortiz tallied a sack and two quarterback hurries. Isaac Anderson led the team with 1.5 sacks. Rafiq Abdul-Wahid registered 0.5 sack to move within two of the all-time mark.
Caleb Hester picked off a pass. Jude McAtamney went 10-10 on PATs and added a 43 yard field goal.
Chowan scored on their first 10 drives and 11 of 13 in the contest.
Elizabeth City State 19, Livingstone 13: The Vikings (2-3, 2-0 CIAA) held on for the conference victory against the Blue Bears Saturday at Roebuck Stadium.
Late in the game, Livingstone (0-5, 0-2 CIAA) had the football inside the ECSU 20-yard line, but ECSU defensive back Taeyonn Reynolds intercepted Livingstone quarterback Lazarus Anderson to end the game.
ECSU quarterback Kevin Caldwell threw touchdown passes to wide receivers Cameron Saunders (39-yards) and Brandon Joyner (30-yards) in the first half.
Melvin Smalls, Jr. added an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to increase the ECSU lead to 19-0.
Livingstone scored late in the second quarter when Caldwell threw an incomplete pass from the end zone that was ruled an intentional grounding penalty. The result of the play awarded Livingstone a safety and two points.
ECSU led 19-2 at halftime.
Anderson threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Lasirton Bryant in the fourth quarter. Livingstone placekicker Jose Gonzalez added a 24-yard field goal with 3:08 remaining in the game.
ECSU goes on the road to begin CIAA North Division play against Virginia State on Saturday, Oct. 9.
MEN’S SOCCER
The Crown College 6, Mid-Atlantic Christian 4: The Mustangs (0-6-1) lost the home match Saturday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
The Elizabeth City State women’s volleyball team won three matches at the CIAA Roundup in Winston-Salem during the past weekend.
ECSU defeated Fayetteville State 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14 on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Vikings defeated Saint Augustine’s in three sets and Livingstone College in three sets to improve their overall record to 14-2 overall.