SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Conference Carolinas released its 2019-20 men’s basketball awards at the awards banquet ahead of the semifinals of the 2020 Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Championship at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Friday evening.
Chowan’s BJ McLaurin headlines the major award winners after being named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year.
The Fayetteville, N.C. native was the only player in the league to average a double-double this season with 16.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. McLaurin also adds Conference Carolinas Second Team All-Conference to his resume.
McLaurin became the first Chowan player to finish the season with a double-double. McLaurin tallied the most rebounds in program history in a single-season with 292. The freshman is third in the country in defensive rebounds per game (8.08), fourth in rebounds per game (11.2), and 13th in the country in total rebounds (292).
The Conference Carolinas released its 2019-20 women’s basketball awards at the awards banquet ahead of the semifinals of the 2020 Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championship at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Friday evening.
Mariah Coker capped off her prestigious playing career for Chowan with a Conference Carolinas Third Team All-Conference selection.
The Portsmouth, Va. native achieved the 1,000 point plateau, Chowan’s Division II all-time steals and assists mark during her final season.
Coker finished with 1,102 career points, 424 assists, 226 steals. She also sits in second in career made three-pointers with 192. Coker became the first women’s basketball player to be named All-Conference Carolinas.
BASEBALL
The Chowan Baseball team was unable to hold on to their early lead in the series opener against Limestone in Conference Carolinas action on Friday evening losing to Limestone 5-4 in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Joe Nelms led the Hawks at the plate going 2-5 with his first home run of the season.
Noah Evington, Brock Cross, Patrick Krack, and Trenton Lee picked up a hit each.
Wyatt Beakler posted a no decision tossing 5.0 innings striking out six. Caleb Peterson took the loss on the mound tossing the final 1.2 allowing one run off two hits.
Chowan jumped out to an early 3-0 in the top of the first inning.
Evington started the rally with a one-out hit by pitch.
Nelms singled to right field to move Evington over to third before a sacrifice fly to right field by Jack Kane to score Evington.
Jared Fry drew a walk before Cross singled up the middle to plate a run. A throwing error allowed Fry to score to lead 3-0.
Beakler struck out the side in the bottom of the first inning.
Nelms extended the lead to 4-0 in the third inning on a solo blast to center field.
Limestone rallied in the bottom of the inning as the Saints picked up three runs on three hits and three free passes to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Chowan had a chance to extend the lead in the fourth inning as Krack singled and swiped second.
Tristan Council drew a walk before a caught stealing at second allowed Krack to move to third. Tyler Jones drew a walk and swiped second before a fly out ended the threat.
The Saints evened the score in the bottom of the fifth inning on two hits.
Limestone looked to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Saints put a runner on third with one out.
Peterson came in and rolled a double-play with the help of interference.
The Saints manufactured the go ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead 5-4.
Evington picked up a single to left in the ninth for the lone hit.