ATLANTA, GA. — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday the WBCA Thirty Under 30 presented by Marriott Bonvoy and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment honorees for the 2019-20 season.
The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
Chowan’s women’s basketball assistant coach, Chantel Roberts, is one of the selections to the Thirty Under 30 list. Roberts has been on the Chowan staff for two seasons after her playing career with the Blue and White. Roberts is one of six honorees among the Division II ranks.
“The WBCA is pleased to recognize up-and-coming talent in our coaching family. The 30 coaches who have been named to receive the Thirty Under 30 Award are deserving of this recognition. The WBCA congratulates them for distinguishing themselves early in their careers,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “These coaches have demonstrated eagerness, effectiveness, loyalty, love of the game, and a commitment to the student-athlete. We celebrate their effort on the basketball court as teachers and equally applaud the extensive role they play in impacting the lives of their student-athletes.”
“Marriott is committed to supporting the career growth of women and we are honored to help recognize these 30 dynamic coaches,” said Kieran Donahue, vice president, brand, marketing and digital, Marriott International, Americas. “In our fourth year as the Official Hotel Partner of NCAA, we are proud to celebrate these extraordinary women who are under 30 and are already leaders in basketball, mentorship, and community service.”
“We are proud to be a part of this year’s WBCA Thirty Under 30 and recognize the future leaders and superstar coaches in women’s basketball,” said Sandra Richards, managing director of Morgan Stanley and head of global sports & entertainment and segment sales & engagement”.