GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the second straight semester an impressive over 2,600 student-athletes have been named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC.
The Presidential Honor Roll, compiled at the end of the fall and spring semesters, recognizes student-athletes who have earned a 3.20 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale.
All student-athletes — including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports — are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.
Below is the list of student-athletes for Chowan:
Acrobatics and Tumbling
Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Nia Foy, Kailee Greene, D’azah Smith, Elizabeth Stokes
Baseball
Christian Allen, Jayden Bailey, Noah Cartwright, James Cottingham, Tristan Council, Slade Cowan, Noah Evington, Ryan Gallaccio, Jarret Henderson, Jeffrey Hiner, Ty Johnson, Tyler Jones, Hunter Kinion, Patrick Krack, Trenton Lee, Welinton Mariano, Ryan Messer, Jared Moore, Joe Nelms, Caleb Peterson, Shane Rademacher, Collin Riddick, DeeJay Seelbach, Ethan Whelan, Justin Winslow
Men’s Basketball
Calvin Ahoume, Blake Birdsong, Ryan Blowe, Damariae Smith, Jaylen Dilliard, Zyjuan Exum, Bennie Jenkins, Latrell Lloyd, Brandon Mayhan, Trejvon McFail, Jachovi Smith, Jamal Thomas, Jaedon Willis, Isaiah Wilson, Xavier Young
Women’s Basketball
Jahkeria Bagby, Brianna Copeland, Kaylah Henderson, Keibra Hopkins, Kandis Johnson, Kyani Moore, Destiny Robinson, Tyaysia Sharpe
Women’s Bowling
Jasmine Basnight, Baylee Laxton
Cheerleading
Aniziah Glenn, Joshua Lynch, Janasia McNeil, LaMonica Pegram, Ymoni Savoy, Valzhane Wallace
Esports
Charles Edwards, Jayden Riley, D’arie Rodgers, Nathan Townsend
Football
Armani Baldwin, Aristotle Bowles, Jackson Brooks, Aaron Bullock, Caleb Chronister, Cade Cradlebaugh, Miles Fairley, Basilio Fernandez, Raydarius Freeman, Bryson Gibson, Rahjeek Gorham, Kimori Harris, Chris Hernandez, Trevone Herron, Caleb Hester, Leon Johnson, David Keck, MyKal Lee, Brandon Murphy, Connor O’Brien, Luis Orellana, Gilberto Ortiz, Tyrell Patterson, Amir Pittman-Williams, Jayden Riley, Corbin Robertson, Armond Royster-Hardy, J’on Russell, Blake Sadusk, Jeremiah Smith, William Wicks
Men’s Cross Country
Dawson Cox, Matthew Devlin
Women’s Cross Country
JaCinda Griffin, Arina Karbolina, Lela Knight, Elizabeth Stokes
Men’s Golf
Blake Birdsong, Jaxon Eck, Ty Horsley, Bryce Simms, Michael Smith, Patrick Sullivan, Bennett Swafford
Women’s Golf
Annery Abreu, Heidi Jensen
Men’s Lacrosse
Hunar Berzangi, Harrison Buckman, Hassan Davis, Jackson Downs, Erik Dozzi, Charles Edwards, Jack Ellis, Eric George, Lucas Gorman, Adam Howard, Jason Jenkins II, Derick Knighting, Chris Maini, Jaxon Martin, Carlos Pasula, Russell Robinson, Nathan Townsend, Hank Wells, Alex Wildeboer
Women’s Lacrosse
Charity Brown, Brianna Bucksell, Leia Cabradillia, Eryiana Dial, Mallory Dunker, JaCinda Griffin, Danielle Henry, Ariel Johnson, Lela Knight, Rebekah Lucas, Emily Meiss, Jordan Nicholson, Grace Taylor, Trinity Walker, Brooke Woods-Pennell
Men’s Soccer
Harrison Ardron, Dennis Bates, Devontay Blair, Dawson Cox, Matthew Devlin, Otto Fox, Sam Hall, Wesley Illes, Alec Jackson, Harri Lovett, Ross Miller, Kai Rymes, Thomas Shin, Jay Whyatt
Women’s Soccer
Danielle Acree, Rhianna Ballard, Madeline Bell, Kyra Cauthen, Lillian DeLucca, Brielle Dumont, Sabine Felix, Cristina Flores, Asia Fort, Kayla Gonzalez, Sabrina Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Regan Jackson, Marisa Lamb, Carolina Lucci, Michelle Maksimovic, Nohemi Montalvo, Ysa Novak, Mackenzie Pruitt, Allison Traub, Emily Trueman, Stephani Witzigman
Softball
Kaitlin Brunelli, Mary-Grace Crosby
,
Madison Dilday, Hannah Eden, EmaRae Flores, Jesse Gentry, Alexis Grim, Logan Jeffrey, Brooklynne Johnson, Courtney Lamb, Mikayla Luskin, Meredith Morgan, Hannah Naifeh, Serena Riley, Kelsey Sonntag, Keira Teserovitch, Megan Vincent, Bailey Wilcox, Carleigh Wildeboer, Paige Wilhelm
Men’s Swimming
James Cameron, David Clark, Justin Lough, Igor Proszynski, Andrew Simmons, Tristan Stinson
Women’s Swimming
Grace Arredondo, Keonna Barnard, Jeleah Delancy, Erin Garza, Jasmine Gibson, Brinna Houlahan, Kyndra Jackson, MacKenzie Lucy, Ashley Mayes, Jersey Razzano, Julia Stegmaier
Men’s Tennis
Alvaro Juscmaita Campos, Corbin Robertson, Leandro Tello
Women’s Tennis
Valentina Domenicone, Asuntha Fleming, Arina Karbolina, Julieta Lecce, Olivia Scattini, Alexa Woolson
Women’s Volleyball
Emily Carr, Anamarie Colon-Calero, Katie Houston, Meghan Mutter, Ciara Ortega, Nyah Powers, Chloe Putnam, Anixa Rosa-Martinez, Hannah Sladick, Natalia Vega-Aponte, Alexa Woolson
— Chowan University athletics
TENNIS
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion women’s tennis head coach Dominic Manilla announced the addition of Marina Alcaide to the Monarch roster on Friday. Alcaide, who reigns from Barcelona, Spain, is transferring to ODU after spending her first two seasons at VCU and then next two at FIU.
“I’m so excited for the opportunity to work with Marina,” said Manilla. “She brings a wealth of experience to our already very strong lineup. She has a long-standing reputation as a fierce, and smart competitor. I look forward to her helping our program achieve success in what is shaping up to be a very tough 2022 spring schedule.”
This past season at FIU, Alcaide was nationally ranked No. 85 for her singles play, earning her All-Conference USA First Team laurels. She went 11-1 in 2021 and earned a ranked singles win over Rice’s Linda Huang at the C-USA Championship, with a straight-set victory to help the Panthers knock off the Owls.
Alcaide spent her first two collegiate years at VCU, where she was named to the First Team All-Atlantic 10 and helped guide the Rams to back-to-back A-10 Championships her sophomore year. She was recognized by the league as an All-Atlantic 10 Second Team selection her freshman year.
Prior to her collegiate career, Alcaide earned one WTA ranking point and won the team championship at the 2016 Catalonia Absolute Championship with Reial Club de Tennis Barcelona. She was also a finalist of the 2015 Catalonia Absolute Championship, as well as a finalist for the team championship at the 2016 Spanish Absolute Championship with Reial Club de Tennis Barcelona.
— Old Dominion University athletics