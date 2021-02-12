GREENVILLE, S.C. — Almost 900 student-athletes have been named to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College.
For Chowan, the Hawks posted 64 names on the list:
Men’s Soccer: Nathan Clifford, Sam Hall, Harri Lovett, Ryan Martin, Ross Miller.
Volleyball: Ciara Ortega, Chloe Putnam.
Women’s Soccer: Danielle Acree, Asia Fort, Sabrina Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Carolina Lucci, Monae Moore, Emily Trueman, Kyra Cauthen, Stephani Witzigman.
Swimming: Grace Arredondo, Keonna Barnard, Jeleah Delancy, Erin Garza, Jasmine Gibson, Justin Lough, Marissa Mann, Shaine Olmstead.
Men’s Basketball: Calvin Ahoume, Brandon Mayhan, Jamal Thomas.
Women’s Basketball: Jahkeria Bagby, Destiny Robinson.
Acrobatics and Tumbling: Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Greymi Fortunato, Elizabeth Stokes, Alajah Gray.
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Ellis, Jason Jenkins II
Women’s Lacrosse: Brianna Bucksell, Jordan Nicholson, Brooke Woods-Pennell.
Men’s Golf: Ryan Martin.
Women’s Tennis: Arina Karbolina, Julieta Lecce, Margarita Lopareva.
Men’s Tennis: Corbin Robertson.
Cross Country: Arina Karbolina, Elizabeth Stokes.
Softball: EmaRae Flores, Jesse Gentry, Mikayla Luskin, Kerrin Mailhot, Meredith Morgan, Hannah Naifeh, Serena Riley, Kelsey Sonntag, Megan Vincent.
Baseball: Tristan Council, Ryan Gallaccio, Jarret Henderson, Jeffrey Hiner, Tyler Jones, Hunter Kinion, Trenton Lee, Justin Winslow.
The Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference teams consist of junior and senior student-athletes in the conference who have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution.
The GPA is calculated based on the cumulative averages of the student-athletes through the previous semester and each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.
SOFTBALL
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan softball team went 0-1-1 against UVA-Wise at home on Wednesday afternoon as Megan Vincent pitched the Hawks to a tie before being called due to darkness in non-conference action.
UVA-Wise won game 1 by a 15-3 score, while game 2 ended in a 1-1 result.
Chowan’s Megan Vincent tossed a complete game striking out a career-high 15 batters moving her into a tie for third most in a single-game. Vincent allowed one unearned run in the tie.
Meredith Morgan paced the Hawks with four hits posting two doubles on the afternoon including three in the nightcap.
Jesse Gentry tallied two hits with a double and a RBI. Paige Wilhelm tallied a RBI, while Kaitlin Brunelli notched the first home run of her collegiate career and tallied two RBI.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CHARLOTTE — A Malik Curry layup with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (10-5, 6-3 C-USA) over Charlotte (9-10, 5-6 C-USA) by a 78-76 score on Wednesday night at Halton Arena.
Curry finished with 21 points, five assists and four rebounds, while teammate Kalu Ezikpe poured in a career-high 22 points (10-11 FG) to compliment four blocks, four rebounds and three steals. For the game, the Monarchs shot 61.7% from the floor.
Trailing by two with 41 seconds remaining in regulation, ODU’s A.J. Oliver II tied the game with a lay-in to force overtime.
In overtime, the 49ers claimed three different two-point leads, only to have the Monarchs force three ties on ensuing possessions. The third tie was broken with Curry’s contested layup with 1.7 seconds left.
Old Dominion’s defense would force a steal as time expired, sealing the deal on the Monarchs two-point victory in Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Joining Ezikpe and Curry in double-figures was Austin Trice, who went for 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block. In all, the game experienced 11 ties and seven lead changes. The Monarchs held a 46-32 advantage for points in the paint for the contest.
“We are very happy to win this one, we definitely had to gut it out,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought we played really hard and defensively we got some big stops. We have a long bus trip back tonight, but winning this one will make it feel a heck of a lot better.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — In its second overtime contest in as many games, the Monarchs, who played with only four players after the first minute of the first overtime period, dropped a heart-wrenching 102-95 contest to Charlotte on Wednesday evening.
Junior Amari Young put together a career night, recorded both a career-high 24 points and 24 rebounds, just four rebounds shy of Inge Nissen’s 28 rebounds in 1977 and 78. The achievement also marked the fifth-most boards tallied in a contest by a Monarch.
ODU (6-7, 3-6 C-USA) rallied from four points down in the final 14 seconds of regulation to tie up the contest, 75-75 via a Mariah Adams triple and three sank free throws from Aziah Hudson.
“Outside of having to finish both overtime periods with just four players, I have to commend our players for allowing us to have a chance to win,” expressed head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. “We had stellar performances from Amari. She hasn’t seen the court since January 16th and for her to come back and have 24 points and 24 rebounds, it just shows how gifted she is as a player.”
BASEBALL
ODU baseball right-handed pitcher Hunter Gregory was named to the Preseason All-Conference USA team, as announced by the league Thursday afternoon. Head coach Chris Finwood’s squad was picked to finish second in the C-USA East Division, behind Florida Atlantic.
Gregory, a junior, garnered preseason all-conference accolades after posting a 2-0 record with a 1.69 ERA over 21.1 innings of work in 2020. The Chesapeake, Virginia native also racked up a team-high 28 strikeouts and allowed just four runs.
The Monarchs finished the shortened 2020 season with a 12-4 mark, including an 11-3 record at the Bud.
ODU is set to open its season on Friday, Feb. 19 when they welcome Norfolk State to the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex.
— Old Dominion University athletics