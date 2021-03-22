MURFREESBORO — The Chowan baseball team picked up the doubleheader sweep against Mid-Atlantic Christian at home in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon.
Chowan won the first game 7-1 along with the second game 4-2.
Chowan’s Noah Evington led the attack with three hits including two triples.
Jeffrey Hiner, Ty Johnson, and Trenton Lee picked up two hits each. Hiner, Johnson, Lee, and Patrick Krack tallied two RBI each.
Shane Rademacher picked up the win in game one tossing a complete game allowing one run off two hits and a career-high 13 strikeouts. The strikeout total was the most since Cody Smith struck out 13 against St. Augustine’s in April of 2018 and tied for second most in Chowan’s DII history.
Timothy Blackman pitched to the win in game two allowing one run off one hit and picked up four strikeouts. Caleb Peterson was credited with the save.
Game 1: Chowan cracked the scoreboard in the second inning loading the bases with two outs. Noah Cartwright posted a one-out double to left center before Jeffrey Hiner singled up the middle. Ethan Whelan drew a walk to load the bags. Ty Johnson recorded a full-count walk to plate Cartwright before Trenton Lee singled through the right side for the 2-0 lead.
Dallas Trevena doubled to left center with one out and moved to third on a passed ball. Noah Cartwright drew a walk and stole second prior to Jeffrey Hiner producing a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
Chowan looked to increase their lead in the fourth as two base running miscues ran the Hawks out of the inning. Justin Winslow, Ty Johnson, and Trenton Lee picked up base hits in the inning.
Shane Rademacher was dealing until the fifth inning as the Mustangs picked up their first hit in the contest. The Mustangs would plate the only run of the contest in the inning on a single up the middle, 3-1.
The Hawks quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning as Noah Evington tripled to right center and scored on a wild pitch. Dallas Trevena, Noah Cartwright, and Jeffrey Hiner loaded the bases with walks. Patrick Krack delivered a two RBI double before Ty Johnson produced a sacrifice fly to lead 7-1.
Shane Rademacher finished off the final two innings with five strikeouts.
Game 2: MACU grabbed the momentum early in the night cap with a run in the first inning. The lead would not hold long as the Hawks knotted up the contest in the bottom half of the inning. Patrick Krack led off the inning with a walk before Tyler West drew a two-out walk. Jeffrey Hiner singled to center field to plate Krack to even the score at 1-all.
The Hawks would take the lead 3-1 in the third inning as Tyler Jones handcuffed the third baseman for a base hit. Noah Evington tripled down the right field line to plate Jones before Tyler West scored Evington on a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth inning, Chowan manufactured a run as Brock Cross reached on an error. Ty Johnson singled to left before Christian Allen laid down a sac bunt. Trenton Lee hit a sacrifice fly to score Cross for a 4-1 lead.
The Mustangs picked up a run in the seventh on two hits to cut the deficit to 4-2 before Caleb Peterson picked up a pair of outs to end the contest.
— Chowan athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team will host Carolina Christian in the semifinal round of the New South Athletic Conference tournament today at 7 p.m. in Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
MACU (7-3) is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while Carolina Christian is the No. 4 seed.
The teams played once this season with MACU defeating Carolina Christian 84-74 on Nov. 2 in Elizabeth City.
According to the New South Athletic Conference, the winner of the semifinal game will play the winner of the other semifinal contest between No. 2 Warren Wilson and No. 3 Blue Lights College in the tournament championship game.
SOFTBALL
The Elizabeth City State home games against Shaw on Sunday were not played.
According to the Shaw University athletics website, the games have been rescheduled to be played April 6 in Elizabeth City.
Chowan: The Chowan softball team picked up its first Conference Carolinas victory in program history in game one before dropping the nightcap with 14 hits.
The Hawks won the first game 8-0 to Converse, but loss the second game 7-4.
Both games were played at Converse.
Serena Riley led the Hawks offensively with four hits including two doubles, a triple, and three RBI. Hannah Eden, Paige Wilhelm, and Meredith Morgan tallied three hits each.
Kaitlin Brunelli and Delaney Devor picked up two hits. Brunelli hit a home run.
Megan Vincent pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts and three hits.
Chowan posted 14 hits in game two while leaving 12 runners on base.
— Chowan athletics