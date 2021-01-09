MURFREESBORO — With the start of the athletic seasons in the coming days, the Chowan University Athletic Department in accordance with the policies of Chowan University, Conference Carolinas, CIAA, NCAA, state and federal regulations will not permit spectators to attend Chowan home events for the month of January.
Only essential game day operations will be permitted.
For the safety of Chowan student-athletes, coaches, and athletic staff; family members, faculty and staff, home/visitor fans, members of the media, or photographers will not be allowed inside the Hawks Athletic Center during the month of January.
Individuals are encouraged to follow all home events live via the Chowan Sports Network and/or live stats on Game Day Central.
Men’s and Women’s Basketball is scheduled to open their season on January 13 against Barton at 5pm.