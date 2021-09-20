MURFREESBORO — The first home game in nearly two years for the Chowan University football team did not disappoint the fans as the Hawks soared past Erskine 49-19 on Saturday afternoon at Garrison Stadium.
The Chowan defense limited Erskine to 293 yards of total offense, a season-low for the Hawks. The defense racked up 7.0 sacks in the first half as Rafiq Abdul-Wahid tallied 2.5 sacks. Gilberto Ortiz and Isaac Anderson posted 2.0 sacks each. Anderson also had a blocked kick.
Montre Moore led the Hawks with 10 total tackles. Simeon Burns posted eight tackles, with 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, two pass break ups and a tipped pass that lead to an interception.
Connor O’Brien and Lawuan Axel had interceptions on the afternoon. Jakob Streeter had a fumble return of 31 yards after Keyshawn Douglas recorded the forced fumble.
Offensively, Bryce Witt tied his school record with seven passing touchdowns for 405 yards. Four of those touchdowns went to Imeek Watkins. Laurence King led the team with nine receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. Samuel Dunn and Malik Tobias also caught a touchdown pass.
Tyrek McNeil posted 83 yards rushing as the Hawks posted 142 yards on the ground on the way to 544 total yards. McNeil also had four catches for 59 yards.
Chowan racked up 202 penalty yards on the day.
— Chowan University athletics
CIAA awards
A trio of Chowan University football players and one Elizabeth City State University player recognized by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Monday.
Chowan’s Bryce Witt was named CIAA Food Lion Quarterback of the Week, Imeek Watkins was named receiver of the week and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid was named defensive lineman of the week.
ECSU freshman defensive lineman Raevon Freeman was named the rookie of the week.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mid-Atlantic Christian 2, Patrick Henry College 2: The Mustangs (0-4-1) played to a tie in a match Saturday at MACU.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Fayetteville Tech C.C. def. Mid-Atlantic Christian 25-16, 25-5, 25-11: The Mustangs (0-5) lost to the visiting Trojans (7-0) at MACU Friday inside Chesson Gym.
Mid-Atlantic Christian def. Trinity Washington: The Mustangs (1-5) defeated the visiting Tigers in four sets for their first win of the season Saturday inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.