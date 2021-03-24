MURFREESBORO — The Chowan baseball completed the series sweep against visiting Mid-Atlantic Christian with a 15-7 victory on Monday afternoon.
Chowan’s Noah Evington led the charge at the plate with three hits including a double and three RBI. Dallas Trevena tallied three hits with two doubles, two RBI and two walks. Ty Johnson picked up three hits with two RBI, a double, and a walk.
The Hawks pounded out 17 hits including seven doubles.
On the hill, Chowan had seven pitchers see action as Slade Cowan picked up the win for the Hawks. Collin Riddick, Jarret Henderson and Jared Moore posted shutout innings. Brendon Grant tossed two innings with three strikeouts.
GOLF
WILSON — The Chowan men’s and women’s golf teams opened up day one of the Barton Intercollegiate on Monday at Wilson Country Club.
The men’s team shot 308 in the first round and 306 in the second round while the women participated in individual play on a course where par was 68.
In the opening round, Graham Cowan tied a career-best round with a five-over round, 73. Jaxon Eck carded a 75. Cowan would finish the day with a second round with a 75, while Eck improved by one stroke with a 74.
Bryce Simms opened the day with an 80 before posting a 77 in the second round. Patrick Sullivan stayed consistent with a pair of 80s.
John Mata tallied an 84 in the first round before posting an 81 in the second round.
In individual play, Bennett Swafford carded an opening round 83 following up with an 81.
Annery Abreu paced the women sitting in 30th with an opening round 89. Heidi Jensen sits tied for 40th with a 113, while Teja Whitehurst posted a 135 to sit in 43rd.
— Chowan athletics