The Chowan women’s basketball team will look to bounce back against Southern Wesleyan in a pair of Conference Carolinas games on the road this weekend.
The men’s contests against Southern Wesleyan this weekend were postponed.
The Chowan women lost 63-38 to Barton on Tuesday.
Aniah Patterson leads the Hawks with 10.3 points per game. Brianna Copeland (8.6), Monique Jones (8.4), Keibra Hopkins (8.3), Destiny Robinson (8.3), and Demetria Bland (8.1) provide balanced scoring for the Hawks.
Southern Wesleyan has lost five in a row since picking up their only win of the season on the road against Erskine on Jan. 18, 62-57.
The Warriors average 48.8 points per game led by Amy Soumare with 10.8 points a night.
— Chowan athletics
ODU WOMEN
The Old Dominion (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) women’s basketball team picks back up C-USA action as it travels to Marshall (4-6, 3-5 C-USA) for back-to-back games today at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Today’s contest will be streamed on CUSA.TV, while Saturday’s matchup is set to stream on ESPN+.
Both contests can be heard on the ODU Sports Radio Network.
Last season, ODU faced Marshall at home and on the road, where ODU came out victorious in both contests.
Three Monarchs are averaging double-figure scoring: Victoria Morris (15.8), Amari Young (15.1) and Ajah Wayne (14.0).
The most recent set of NET Rankings were released by the NCAA on 2/2 and ODU checked in at the 129th spot.
Last time out, ODU dropped two contests to Rice at Chartway Arena on Jan. 15-16.
Marshall is also coming off a pause in play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Most recently, the Herd took on FIU, splitting the weekend series 1-1 on their home court.
Sophomore Savannah Wheeler leads Marshall offensively, averaging 16.3 ppg, which ranks sixth in the league in scoring. Additionally, Wheeler paces the Herd in steals (12) and assists (27). On the defensive side, Alexis Johnson grabs 7.1 boards per game, while Mahagany Matthews has picked up 28 blocks, which is second-most in the league behind Rice’s Nancy Mulkey.
— Old Dominion athletics
CIAA
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) launched its Minority Business Marketplace presented by Lowe’s on Thursday.
The marketplace, housed on the conference website, is a centralized location for consumers to find and support minority-owned businesses in their community. The brainchild of CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, the initial group of companies featured includes many that have participated in past CIAA championships and events.
“While looking for a product online, I was frustrated with the inability to find a list of minority-owned businesses,” said Commissioner McWilliams. “The CIAA has always worked with companies in our community, and I thought this would be a great way to centralize that information in a digital space that we could share with our fans and supporters.”
The CIAA Minority Business Marketplace includes several vendors who took part in the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament, many of whom were featured on the concourse of the basketball arena and inside the Toyota Fan Fest, along with other companies from the greater Charlotte and Baltimore regions. Each brand is represented in the marketplace by its logo and a link to its website, where consumers can learn more about the products and services offered.
“Many of the featured companies have been loyal to the conference for many years. The virtual marketplace is a way to expand their reach to a larger customer base,” McWilliams added. “We appreciate Lowe’s for recognizing the value of this platform to support our community in a new way.”
Plans for this exciting initiative include regularly adding new businesses, with updates shared via social media as companies and opportunities are introduced. For the past five years, the conference has hosted a Minority Business Symposium during CIAA Tournament week. The symposium has included keynote speakers and breakout sessions targeted to women, minority owned businesses, and entrepreneurs.
The conference will continue offering similar opportunities this February during the upcoming virtual tournament week.