MURFREESBORO — The Chowan women’s basketball has announced changes to their schedule for this weekend.
The Chowan men’s games against Emmanuel are still scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday.
The Chowan women were initially scheduled to host Emmanuel on Saturday in a single contest this weekend; however, for Emmanuel to meet the minimum NCAA and Conference Carolinas COVID testing and quarantining standards outlined in the Conference Carolinas Return to Play Protocol for Basketball, the game has been postponed.
The Hawks’ next scheduled contest is Feb. 2 at Barton.
Check gocuhawks.com for up-to-date schedules and more information.