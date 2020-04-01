GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas unveiled the women’s golf all-conference team on Tuesday.
The women’s golf all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors.
All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
Inecia Rolle is a four-year member of the program wrapping up her career with an 80.43 average in 60 career rounds.
This season, Rolle had seven top-10 finishes with two medalist performances and an average of 78.69. Rolle also was named Conference Carolinas Third Team in 2017.
Stephanie Quintanilla and Ashley Hernandez competed this season for the Hawks before the spring season was cut short.
2020 Women’s Golf All-Conference Team (Seniors)
Barton: Clare McMahon, Nikki Norlin; Belmont Abbey: Taylor Cozart, Autumn Senter; Chowan: Ashley Hernandez, Stephanie Quintanilla, Inecia Rolle; Converse: Marisa Daquil Kawabe; Erskine: Ning Kheawsalab; Limestone: Hailey Cleary, Pilar Martinez, Victoria Ross; Mount Olive: Johanna Andersson, Linn Bergman, Lindsey Burton; North Greenville: Miriam Sundell; Southern Wesleyan: Emily Anderson, Emily Floyd.