MURFREESBORO — For the first time this season, the Chowan women’s swimming team will be in action at home against UNC Pembroke today in the Bynum Brown Aquatic Center.
Opening event will begin at 1 p.m. No spectators are allowed in the center.
Chowan picked up a 101-74 victory over Catawba on the road last weekend.
Times continue to improve early in the season competing against tough competition to prepare for the 2021 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships next month.
North Carolina at Pembroke captured the titles at the Emmanuel January Invitational in its last competition.
The Braves are ranked No. 22 in the country in NCAA Division II.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Chowan Men’s Basketball team hosts Emmanuel in a pair of Conference Carolinas contests today and Saturday. The first contest today will tip-off at 5 p.m. with a Saturday tip-off at 2 p.m.
Chowan lost 82-65 to Mount Olive on Tuesday. The Hawks are on a two game losing streak.
Jaedon Willis paces the Hawks averaging 18.0 points per game. Jonathan McFall is averaging 16.0 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Emmanuel defeated North Greenville 89-80 on Tuesday at home.
The Lions are on a two game winning streak.
Emmanuel opened the season with a 64-61 win over Division I Stetson on the road. The Lions are 3-4 this season on the road.
KJ Jones II leads the Lions with 21.8 points per game and 23.5 points per game in league play.
— Chowan athletics
ODU GOLF
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion women’s golf head coach Mallory Hetzel announced the Monarchs 2021 spring schedule on Thursday morning. Hetzel’s bunch will compete in four challenging regular season events leading up to the Conference USA Championship at the Verandah Club in Fort Myers, Florida. Despite its shortened 2019-20 season, the Monarchs put together four top-5 finishes, which was highlighted by an individual win by Jana Melichova at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to compete again,” expressed Hetzel. “Our team has really missed tournament play and the chance to represent ODU. The schedule is as tough as ever and I know we all enjoy the challenge. Everyone has been practicing hard and we are ready to go.”
ODU will open its season at the UCF Invitational on January 31 at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Live stats for the Monarchs first event will be available on Golfstat.com. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Monarchs will be playing in the competitive UCF event.
The Monarchs will then head to Conference USA foe, UTSA for their annual Maryb S. Kauth Invitational at San Antonio Country Club, where ODU finished as runner-up in 2019-20. On March 15-16, ODU will compete in the Briar’s Creek Invitational hosted by the College of Charleston.
In its regular season finale, the Monarchs will visit the Reserve at Lake Keowee on March 26-28 for the Clemson Invitational.
Hetzel’s roster features five returning Monarchs and two newcomers in transfer Justine Lauer and freshman Elsie Verhoeven.
ODU VOLLEYBALL
The ODU women’s volleyball program has paused all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 result among Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel includes student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with Conference USA and NCAA guidelines.
The Monarchs’ games at Liberty today and at home against Norfolk State on Jan. 31 have been postponed.
ODU follows C-USA, institutional and Virginia Department of Health protocols to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the community.
— Old Dominion athletics