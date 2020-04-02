GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas announced the men’s golf all-conference team on Wednesday.
The men’s golf all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors.
All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
Dale Davis wrapped up his four-year career with the Chowan Men’s Golf program.
Davis improved each of his four years averaging 79.50 this season for a career average of 81.66 in 73 career rounds.
Daniel Ivanouski completed his third season with the Hawks posting an average of 84.22 in 51 career rounds.
2020 Men’s Golf All-Conference Team (Seniors)
Barton: Nikolaj Dahl, Dominic O’Brien, Logan Zimarino; Chowan: Dale Davis, Daniel Ivanouski; Emmanuel: Emilio Fanjul, Jaret Richardson, Christopher Stowe; Erskine: Anton Backman, Stokes Brownlee, Tom Naylor, Wyatt Reid; King: Matthew Dalrymple, Noah Harkness; Limestone: Zach Bishop, Jake Dupuis, Karsten Kenley; Mount Olive: Olle Ryberg, Patrick Schweitz; Southern Wesleyan: Thomas Nielsen.