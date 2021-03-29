GREENVILLE, S.C. — Katie Houston of Chowan and Savannah Ducote of Converse have picked up the women’s volleyball weekly awards for Conference Carolinas.
Houston was tabbed as the Player of the Week, while Ducote garnered Specialist of the Week accolades.
A senior from Pink Hill, North Carolina, Houston put together an impressive all-around week with 71 digs and 26 kills in three matches. She had a double-double with a career-best 15 kills to go along with 26 digs in a match with Converse. She had a season-best 31 digs in a win over Southern Wesleyan.
A junior from Lexington, South Carolina, Ducote averaged 11.12 assists per set in two matches last week. In a win over Chowan, Ducote had a double-double with 50 assists and 17 digs. Ducote also had three service aces last week.
GOLF
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Annery Abreu and Ty Horsley took home individual medalist honors on Sunday at the Marlin Invitational as the Chowan Golf team competed in individual play.
Annery Abreu led the women’s side with an 81 picking up nine pars along the way.
Ty Horsley won on the men’s side with an 82 with seven pars in the round. Michael Smith finished runner-up with an 84.
Heidi Jensen finished in a tie for sixth after a 113. Teja Whitehurst carded a 131.