GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas unveiled the winners of its 2020 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Thursday.
The Scholar-Athlete awards are presented annually to nominated individuals in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and chosen academic all-conference.
Chowan’s Inecia Rolle collected the honor for women’s golf. The senior from Nassau, Bahamas captured individual medalist honors twice this past season. The 2017 all-conference selection had seven top-10 finishes in total this past season. In the classroom, Rolle boasts a 3.94 grade-point average as a Psychology major. This is the first Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor for the Hawks.
AWARDS BANQUET
The Chowan Athletic Department celebrates another successful academic and athletic season in 2019-2020. The conclusion of the year was marked by the Chowan University Annual Awards Day Convocation and Student-Athlete Banquet presented virtually.
Five student-athletes were selected for the Order of the Silver Feather. Tyler Bembry and Dorian Mitchell (Football), Ravine Billy (Women’s Cross Country and Women’s Lacrosse), Dinah Gibbs (Women’s Basketball), and Lindsey Stigler (Softball) were selected. The Order of the Silver Feather is given to those students who have been especially outstanding to their service to the campus community and whose loyalty to Chowan University has been extremely noteworthy.
Grace Arredondo, junior member of the women’s swimming program, was awarded the Faith in Your Future Award. This award is presented to the student who best exemplifies the university’s mission and vision by consistently demonstrating the ability to achieve her greatest potential in learning and service.
Grace Arredondo was selected for the “Ethics in Action” Award. This award is an annual award to recognize a student who has excelled in promoting ethical values on campus and in the community. The recipient is an individual of the highest moral character and has been an advocate through writing, speech, and deeds for ethical practices and actions. The recipient is selected by the faculty of the Department of Religion.
The Merit Award was presented to Robert Burns of the baseball team. The award is presented to an individual judged to have achieved at a high academic level in spite of obstacles which would have deterred or defeated a less determined or devoted individual.
Ravine Billy, senior member of the women’s cross country and women’s lacrosse programs, was selected as the recipient of the Estelle Thigpen Superior Citizenship Award. This award is provided to recognize that student who has been an outstanding citizen within the university community throughout the year. This award is given for the contribution of time, effort, and energy for the benefit of the student body.
Shakira Harris, member of the bowling program, was selected as Best All Around Student. To receive this award, one must be a graduating senior who has achieved academically, excelled in extra-curricular activities, exhibited leadership ability among his or her fellow students, and sought to attain the ideals -academic and otherwise — for which the university stands.
Kenneth Wilkerson was named Student Government Association President. Brianna Bucksell (Women’s Lacrosse) and Ross Miller (Men’s Soccer) were awarded $100 for the completion of the Passport to Fall. Rhianna Ballard (Women’s Soccer) was selected for the iPad for her completion of the Passport to Fall.
Danielle Acree (Women’s Soccer), Grace Arredondo (Women’s Swimming), Nathan Clifford (Men’s Soccer), Tristan Council (Baseball), Ryan Gallaccio (Baseball), Chris Hernandez (Football), Carolina Lucci (Women’s Soccer), Kerrin Mailhot (Softball), Ryan Martin (Men’s Soccer), Brandon Mayhan (Men’s Basketball), and Beth Walker (Softball) were selected and Commencement Marshalls. Commencement Marshalls are selected from members of the junior class based on academic performance and level of engagement in the university community.
Five student-athletes were selected as Senior Ambassadors: Tyler Bembry (Football), Jaime Calcagno (Women’s Soccer), Mariah Coker (Women’s Basketball), Ashley Hernandez and Sarah Hull (Women’s Swimming). These five individuals were selected for their outstanding service to the University.
At Tuesday night’s Chowan Athletic Awards Virtual Banquet, Mariah Coker and Deshaun Wethington were named Most Outstanding Athlete Award winners. Lindsey Stigler and Toby Sims were selected as Chowan Presidential Excellence in Athletics Award winners.
Julieta Lecce (Women’s Tennis) was selected for the Drs. Vaughan and Miles Outstanding Business Student Award. This award is presented annually to recognize a student in the School of Business who will graduate within the next two years, has maintained a GPA of 3.0 or greater, made significant contributions in service and citizenship, and is selected by the business faculty. The award was created by Dr. Linda L. Miles, Dean of the School of Business, and her husband, Dr. Richard Vaughn.
Jaime Calcagno earned the Mary E. Wood Science Award for the second consecutive year. The Mary E. Wood Science Award is given by the faculty of the Department of Biology in memory of Professor Emeritus Mary E. Wood. This award is presented to an outstanding graduate whose major course of study has been biology.
Beth Walker (Softball) and Carolina Lucci (Women’s Soccer) were selected as recipients of the Joseph Lee Parker and Amy Rozmus Hammond Scholarships respectively. The Joseph Lee Parker scholarship, an endowed scholarship given by Mr. and Mrs. Lee Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina, is awarded to a rising junior or senior Sport Science student. The recipient must be nominated by the faculty of the department. He or she must be a good role model, demonstrate scholarly pursuits, and show evidence of leadership. The Amy Rozmus Hammond scholarship is awarded by the faculty to a deserving student pursuing a career in a Sport Sciences related field.
Tahvanee Burton (Women’s Lacrosse) earned the Outstanding English Major Award. Ryan Gallaccio (Baseball) was named Outstanding History Student. Ravine Billy (Women’s Cross Country/Women’s Lacrosse) and Shakira Harris (Bowling) were selected for the Psychology Award.
For the award of Outstanding Graduate in Graphic Design Award went to Nayson Tianga of Men’s Soccer. Lindsey Stigler was selected for the Dr. Charles Bentley Outstanding Teacher Education Student Award.