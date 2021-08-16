TAMPA, Fla. — SC United Bantams defender Toby Sims has been named the 2021 United Soccer League (USL) League Two Defender of the Year.
During the 2021 season, Sims was a standout among the League Two defenders earning him an award for his dominant performances in the defensive half. Sims was selected to receive the Defender of the Year award by a vote among League Two clubs.
“This is a fantastic honor for Toby,” harped Coach Chris Whalley. “He has been a magnificent captain and student athlete for Chowan over the past four seasons and we are very proud of him. The environment in Columbia S.C., with the Bantams was a great fit for him and we truly appreciate all the club and Coach Lee Morris has done for him.”
Throughout the 2021 season, Sims played an integral part in leading the Bantams to a first place standing in the Deep South Division and a berth in the 2021 League Two Playoffs. Sims’ dominance in the back line assisted the Bantams in recording a regular season record of 11-1-2 while making it all the way to the Conference Semifinals before falling short to North Carolina Fusion U23. Sims recorded 1,108 minutes of play in 13 matches this season and managed to net two goals and one assist for the Bantams.
A dominant presence in the defensive half, Sims combines his soccer intellect with his ability to read the game, making him a tough matchup for any opposing forward. In the 13 matches that Sims was on the pitch this season, the Bantams conceded only 18 goals, keeping five clean sheets and losing just twice. His leadership was a key factor in the South Carolina side capturing its first place standing in the Deep South Division this season.
— USL League Two
ECU ATHLETICS
GREENVILLE — East Carolina Athletics and the Pirate Club, in partnership with Bill Clark Homes, are launching the Pirate Heroes initiative for the football home opener against South Carolina on September 11.
A significant donation by Bill Clark Homes to purchase the remaining upper deck tickets, nearly 6,000, will enable ECU to distribute tickets to the individuals who provide selfless service to the local community and region.
Beneficiaries of Pirate Heroes will include frontline workers, first responders, military members, health care workers, emergency medical personnel, police officers and firefighters.
ECU Athletics will work with organizations in the local community and surrounding region to distribute tickets. The organizations that receive tickets will receive a commemorative towel courtesy of Bill Clark Homes.
“Today’s announcement is what makes Pirate Nation unique and special,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “We are so appreciative of the Clark Family – Bill, Hunter, Heath, Lance – and their passion to recognize the commitment and sacrifices so many individuals have made during this pandemic. We live in a special community where individuals respond selflessly to the call of duty. It’s an honor to have those heroes attend our first home game in 2021 and I know our coaches, student-athletes and staff appreciate the gesture.”
“The Clark Family and Bill Clark Homes are loyal supporters of the Pirate Club and staples in our community,” ECU Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson said. “This gesture by the Clark Family will create additional excitement inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 11, but more importantly, it will celebrate the selfless acts of so many individuals. We are looking forward to working with organizations in the coming days to distribute tickets.”
Bill Clark Homes made a significant leadership gift to the Pirate Club’s “We Believe” Fund created in 2020 which raised nearly $1 million to offset costs during the pandemic. Clark-LeClair Stadium is named after Bill Clark and former Pirate baseball head coach Keith LeClair.
— ECU athletics