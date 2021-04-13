GREENVILLE, S.C. — Natalia Vega-Aponte became the first Chowan University volleyball player to earn Conference Carolinas Volleyball All-Conference honors with a Third Team selection following the league’s announcement Monday afternoon.
Vega-Aponte led the Hawks with 252 digs on the season. Vega-Aponte ranked third in the Conference Carolinas in digs per set with 5.25.
The Bayamon, P.R. native finished fifth among liberos in the league this season in digs.
— Conference Carolinas
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Women’s Soccer team completed the regular season with another shutout as the Hawks defeated Erskine 2-0 on Senior Day on Sunday morning.
Chowan’s Sierra Gonzalez scored a goal and tallied an assist in the contest. Nicole Mejia tallied a goal.
Allison Traub recorded her second straight shutout picking up three saves.
The Hawks conclude the regular season with a 6-1-1 overall record and a 5-1-1 mark in league play. Chowan has a chance to be the top-overall seed, but will await the seeding as league play wraps up this afternoon.
Players of the Week: Faith Knoedler of North Greenville and Allison Traub of Chowan have been chosen as the weekly award winners for Conference Carolinas women’s soccer.
Knoedler was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Traub was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Week.
A sophomore goalkeeper from Hamilton, Virginia, Traub was sensational last week for Chowan in net. She made 10 saves on the week and went a perfect 3-0 last week in helping Chowan pick up pivotal wins over Mount Olive, Barton and Erskine.
— Chowan University athletics
Old Dominion: Riley Kennett, Emily Roberts and Ece Turkoglu of the Old Dominion women’s soccer team were named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team on Sunday afternoon, as announced by league officials.
Kennett (Toms River, New Jersey) has helped anchor an ODU defense that has pitched a shutout in half of its games. She boasts 3.95 GPA as an exercise science major with a psychology minor and has been named to the Dean’s List every semester at Old Dominion. Kennett has also been named to the C-USA Honor Roll and received Commissioner’s Academic Medals each year at ODU. She is a SAAC representative and a member of the Community Service Committee. Kennett has made care packages at the Virginia Food Bank, written valentines for veterans, while volunteering with the Operation Gratitude Give Back program, as well as SAAC Pen Pal program.
Roberts (Severn, Maryland) is a two-year team captain and has logged every minute for Monarchs so far this season, while being named C-USA Defender of the Week. She earned All-Conference USA Academic Team and All-Conference USA Second Team accolades last season. Roberts has been named to Dean’s List every semester while at ODU and received C-USA Honor Roll accolades each year. Roberts has also earned multiple C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medals and is currently interning this semester with Adler Therapy Group as an exercise science major with a psychology minor with a 3.74 cumulative GPA.
Turkoglu (Istanbul, Turkey) is tied for first on the team for goals and is tied for second on the team for points. She boasts a 3.71 GPA as a computer science major. In 2019, she was named the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as was named to the All-League Third Team and All-Freshman squad. Turkoglu has also been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-South Region Team and the VaSID All-State Second Team. She has made Dean’s List every semester while at ODU and named to C-USA Honor Roll every year. Turkoglu is a member of the ODU Computer Science Club.
ODU will take on Rice on Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 pm. EST in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament. Tuesday night’s match will stream on ESPN+. The tournament will be held in Houston, Texas from April 13-17.
Old Dominion ended the regular season on a four match unbeaten streak, while outscoring its opponents 8-1 during the run.
— Old Dominion University athletics