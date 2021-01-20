GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jaedon Willis of Chowan and Andrew Gardner of Lees-McRae collected the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball weekly honors.
Willis was named the Player of the Week, while Gardner picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors.
A junior guard from Randallstown, Maryland, Willis averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in three games last week for Chowan.
He shot 50 percent (18-of-36) from the field in the three games. In Chowan’s thrilling comeback win over North Greenville on Friday, Jan. 15, Willis hit the game-winning shot with 2.8 seconds remaining.
Chowan trailed by as many as 22 in the game with Willis’ floater completing the largest comeback win in NCAA Division II program history.
A junior forward from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gardner was a huge part of a strong opening three games defensively for Lees-McRae.
Gardner finished Lees-McRae’s three wins last week by grabbing 14 defensive rebounds to go along with four blocks and a steal.
CHOWAN BASKETBALL
The Chowan men’s basketball team has announced changes to their schedule for this weekend.
Chowan was initially scheduled to host Erskine on Saturday in a single contest this weekend; however, for Erskine to meet the minimum NCAA and Conference Carolinas COVID testing and quarantining standards outlined in the Conference Carolinas Return to Play Protocol for Basketball, the game has been postponed.
The Hawks’ next scheduled contest is January 26 at Mount Olive. Check gocuhawks.com for up-to-date schedules and more information.
CIAA TOURNAMENT
CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, in partnership with Visit Baltimore, Thursday announced its first-ever virtual tournament.
The highly anticipated week-long celebration will be tabbed the CIAA Virtual Vibe: Tournament Edition and takes place from February 23-27, traditionally known as CIAA Basketball Tournament week.
The CIAA Virtual Vibe marks the Tournament’s 76th annual celebration of HBCU championship basketball, sports, and culture.
The third most attended basketball tournament among all NCAA divisions; it brings a legendary legacy and a community experience to a new, global audience.
Free registration for the Tournament is now open on the virtual platform and can be accessed here.
The CIAA Virtual Vibe: Tournament Edition will feature a Baltimore-themed interactive virtual platform that will help welcome fans to the ‘Charm City’ while showcasing a host of events, including several that serve as cornerstones of tournament week. This includes the always popular CIAA Fan Fest presented by Nationwide and the CIAA Step Show presented by McDonald’s plus community engagement mainstays High School Education Day presented by U.S. Army and Career Expo presented by Toyota.
The virtual experience, hosted by comedians B. Simone, Darren Brand and Burpie, will also offer a collection of new events, including an Old School/New School DJ Battle presented by Sprite and the CIAA Esports Tournament presented by Bayer Pharmaceuticals. These events, along with performances by national recording artists and celebrity appearances, will celebrate the legacy and tradition of the CIAA and its member institutions while highlighting the nostalgia and cultural significance of the CIAA Tournament.
“We are thrilled to be able to create this virtual tournament week experience, which will be one of a kind for an NCAA athletic conference at any level, to engage our fans, alumni, students, member institutions, and partners,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “Despite no in-person activity or games being played, this is a great opportunity to expand our reach beyond the 150,000+ fans that annually convene in our host city during tournament week and expose new audiences to the legacy and rich tradition of this conference while introducing the many elements that embody the CIAA Tournament experience and highlighting the cultural impact it has on our community as a whole.”
Accompanying this one-of-a-kind experience is a new theme, The Legacy Lives On, which will be highlighted in social media and marketing campaigns as well as custom memorabilia as the conference transitions (virtually) to the new host city of Baltimore, Maryland.
“Visit Baltimore was extremely excited about bringing the tournament experience to Charm City this year, so we’re grateful the Virtual Tournament Week allows us to partner with the CIAA in this new capacity. While we’ll have to celebrate the incredible academic contributions, culture and sports legacy of HBCUs from afar this year, we can’t wait to welcome CIAA athletes and fans to Baltimore as soon as it’s safe,” stated Al Hutchinson, President & CEO at Visit Baltimore.
Fans and alumni can celebrate this historic occasion in style by purchasing the recently launched CIAA Legacy Fan Box, a collection of exclusive items shipped directly to their homes. On sale now through January 20, the limited-edition CIAA Legacy Fan Box will arrive in a custom-designed package just in time to enhance your CIAA Virtual Vibe experience in February. To learn more or purchase, visit the CIAA Legacy Fan Box information center here.
Access to the CIAA Virtual Vibe is free, but registration is required. Those interested in taking part in this unique virtual experience are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Accompanying the registration information is the tentative schedule of events, which can also be found at www.ciaatournament.org.