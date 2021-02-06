CHARLOTTE — Due to continued concerns related to COVID-19, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has voted to cancel all conference scheduling and championship events for spring sponsored sports.
This includes the sports of softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s golf.
The association announced the decision Friday afternoon.
Elizabeth City State University, a member of the CIAA, sponsors softball, women's tennis and men's golf teams.
Each school that sponsors the affected sports will have the autonomy to schedule competition throughout season, if desired, to allow teams and student-athletes the opportunity complete and, if possible, qualify for NCAA Division II postseason participation should they meet minimum requirements.
"These decisions are never easy, but the mental and physical health as well as the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and communities continues to be our top priority,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “While there won’t be a traditional conference schedule or championship this spring, the Board agreed that it was important each institution have the option to compete, if they so choose, to ensure balance that supports their student-athletes’ mental health and overall wellness. Additionally, we remain committed to developing opportunities that engage all our student-athletes and celebrate their resilience and success.”
The conference and its membership will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines with a focus towards future planning for 2021 and beyond.