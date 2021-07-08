CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will begin the 2021 football season with its annual football media day on Thursday, July 22. The event will take place in a fully virtual setting for the first time in the conference’s history.
Each of the CIAA’s 12 head football coaches and two student-athletes from each school will discuss the outlook of their respective programs and expectations for the upcoming season during a virtual presentation shown exclusively on the CIAA Sports Network.
This year’s virtual presentation will also be highlighted by the release of the All-CIAA preseason football team along with the predicted order of finish and remarks from CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
Additionally, CIAA head coaches will take part in a Q & A session with the media following the presentation.
CIAA Football Media Day virtual presentation will begin at 9 a.m. Media Q & A session with the CIAA head coaches from the Northern Division will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the Southern Division coaches at 2 p.m.
“We’re excited to bring back CIAA football with our annual media day event. While this is the first time that this event won’t be in-person, we’ve had great success over the past 18 months, and even with previous media day events in other sports, with creating unique virtual experiences for our fans, alumni, media, and coaches, student-athletes and this should be no different,” said McWilliams. “Additionally, this will be a great opportunity for the coaches and student-athletes to talk about their expectations for the 2021 season following a year with no athletic competition and to showcase them beyond our footprint.”