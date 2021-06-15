CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jana’ Boyd as Coordinator of Creative Services and Digital Content. Additionally, current staff member Ben Baxter has been promoted to Associate Commissioner for Strategic Communications & External Partnerships.
“I’m so pleased to have Jana’ joining the CIAA in a full-time capacity while having Ben take on additional responsibilities for the conference,” said Senior Associate Commissioner for External Relations & Strategic Partnerships Suzette McQueen. “Together, they make up a Communications team that had an enormous impact on the level of content produced this year. Both the quantity and quality of that work has placed the CIAA among the top athletic conferences, across all three divisions, in terms of social and digital engagement. We are fortunate to have them as part of our staff!”
As Coordinator, Boyd will be directly responsible for managing the digital and social media strategy for the conference and generating exposure through live and on-demand content. In addition, she is responsible for managing all media assets, including digital, video, and photography archives. The role is a newly created position sponsored through the NCAA Division II Strategic Alliance Matching Grant, a program that aids Division II conferences and member institutions committed to enhancing gender and ethnic minority in intercollegiate athletics.
Boyd moves into a full-time role on the CIAA staff after most recently serving as a digital and social media liaison for the conference over the past year. Prior to that, she worked as both a Graduate Assistant, working across multiple departments, and as an intern within the conference’s communications department.
Before joining the CIAA, Boyd worked as a Digital Media Content Producer and Photography intern for the sports information department at her alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, as well as a Marketing & Promotions intern for the school’s radio station, WRVS 88.9. As a student, she was a member of the ECSU bowling team where she earned All-CIAA honors twice throughout her career and was named CIAA Player of the Year in 2017.
A native of Charlotte, NC, Boyd earned a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Elizabeth City State University in 2018 and is currently pursuing her MBA at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Boyd will continue serving in her current capacity before officially beginning her new role on July 1.
“We’re appreciative to the NCAA for this opportunity,” McQueen added. “The DII Strategic Alliance Grant was a critical piece in creating a full-time digital content position for the conference. Jana’ will be an essential part of the team as we continue to tell the CIAA story and enhance our brand.”
Previously serving as the Assistant Commissioner for Strategic Communications since February 2019, Baxter will continue to oversee the public, media, and community relations efforts for the conference and its 14 championships to include social media, branding, marketing/sponsorships, and other areas.
— CIAA
GOLF
GREENVILLE — Kevin Williams, a North Carolina native and East Carolina alum who owns a combined 23-plus years of head coaching experience, will return to his alma mater for a third tenure and provide leadership to the Pirate men’s golf program according to an announcement from director of athletics Jon Gilbert on Tuesday.
“We are excited to welcome Kevin Williams back home,” Gilbert said. “Kevin has all the characteristics we were looking for in a coach. He brings a winning mentality, he is an outstanding recruiter, and our team will benefit from his leadership and expertise on and off the course. He has a deep passion and loyalty for East Carolina University and the community. We are poised to take the next step for our program and I’m confident Kevin is the right leader to move us forward.”
His most recent appointment at ECU will end a two-year stay as assistant women’s coach at South Carolina where he helped the Gamecocks to six team titles and an overall top seed in the 2021 NCAA Championships.
Williams served as East Carolina’s head men’s golf coach from 1995 to 2005 and led the women’s program on two separate occasions from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2006 to 2019. Collectively, the Pirates recorded a .710 winning percentage, captured 35 team titles, 44 individual championships and produced 23 Academic All-America selections under his tutelage.
“I am beyond grateful to Jon Gilbert, Ryan Robinson and East Carolina University for the opportunity to once again serve as the head coach for the men’s golf program,” Williams said.
— ECU athletics