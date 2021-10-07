CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2021 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches. The preseason teams and predicted order were both announced on Wednesday just prior to the start of CIAA Basketball Virtual Media Day.
On the women’s side, Elizabeth City State’s Naterria Luster (forward) and Nyasia Blango (guard) were selected to the preseason all-CIAA preseason women’s basketball team.
On the men’s side, ECSU’s Zach Hobbs (guard) was selected to the men’s all-CIAA preseason men’s basketball team.
The ECSU women’s basketball team was selected to finish seventh overall in the 12-team CIAA and fourth in the six team CIAA Northern Division.
The Vikings men’s basketball team was selected to finish eighth overall and fourth overall in the CIAA Northern Division this winter.
The 2021-22 college basketball season is scheduled to begin in November with the CIAA basketball tournaments set to be held during the last week of February 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Chowan men’s basketball: The Chowan men’s basketball team and Head Coach Rob Burke released their 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday morning.
The Hawks posted a 6-8 overall record and a 5-7 mark during the spring portion of the schedule leading to the team’s first trip to the Conference Carolinas Semifinals.
Chowan opens the season on Nov. 15 against former league foe, Fayetteville State on the road. The Broncos were picked to win the CIAA this season. The Hawks will open Conference Carolinas play on Nov. 23 at Lees-McRae before taking on High Point in an exhibition.
The Blue and White hosts cross-region rival, Elizabeth City State, on Nov. 28 in non-conference action before jumping back into league action with six more home games. Chowan welcomes league newcomer UNC Pembroke on Nov. 30.
The Hawks open the 2022 year on the road against UNC Pembroke before traveling to first-year program Converse, Belmont Abbey and Francis Marion. Chowan comes home to take on Mount Olive (Jan. 13).
The Conference Carolinas Championship will start on Mar. 1.