GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas officially released its baseball all-conference team on Friday.
The baseball all-conference team is part of a special process in which Conference Carolinas is honoring its 2020 spring seniors. All of the members of the spring all-conference teams are seniors.
Wyatt Beakler, Robert Burns, Jared Fry, and Jack Kane were selected all-conference for the Hawks.
Beakler is a two-year member of the baseball pitching staff. Beakler picked up four wins on the mound with 92.1 innings pitched and 86 strikeouts.
Burns made 22 appearances during his two seasons with the blue and white out of the bullpen. Burns had 19 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched.
Fry started 53 of the 55 games, mainly as the Chowan backstop, during his two-year career. Fry hit five home runs in the uniform with 29 RBI and threw out 14 base runners.
Kane was hitting a team-leading .329 this season with six doubles and two home runs. Kane hit nine doubles and eight home runs last season.
2020 Baseball All-Conference Team (Seniors)
Barton: JoJo Allen, Noah Almond, Trevor Edior, Fred May, Nate McKenrick, Brayden Olson, Colby Shimmel; Belmont Abbey: Collin Andres, Griffin Baker, Juan Diaz, Mason Dodd, Shannon Glover, Sam High, Blake Johnson, Justin Moran, Dylan Smith, Ben Sneider, Nolan Wilson; Chowan: Wyatt Beakler, Jared Fry, Jack Kane, Robert Burns; Emmanuel: Colton Bridges, Brandon Taylor, Jorge Villalabos, Adam Biss, Kyle Gaura, Justin Henle, Jordan McClure, Quinn Tomasino, Antonio Golden;
Erskine: Zach Carter, Holden Drake, Josh Talton; King: Hunter Barbour, Erik Calderon Jr., David Carnicella, Nick Carroll, Trader Flora, Keanu Guzman, Ethan Jenkins, Austin Meyer, Marquis Orozco, Braden Rassi, Cesar Tavarez; Limestone: Brandt Cronebach, Josh Evans, Matt Hilderbrandt, Trey Huber, Trey Jenkins, Marcus Johnson, Payton Keadle, Eric Mullinax, Tyler O’Dell, Darren Prebble, Michael Sholtis, Jeff Towle, Thomas Walden, Trace Whetsell; Mount Olive: Dusty Baker, Julian Blackburn, Mike Bovenzi, Kyle Davis, Nick DeCarlo, Matt Heard, Seth Houston, Jake Isabell, Trent Joiner, Justin Lee, Joe Mason, Mason Medlin, Kai Poffenroth, James Smibert, Zack Smith, Junior Snow, Gunner Tolston, Logan Welch; North Greenville: Conner Driscoll, Christian Ryder, Brady West, Brock Robinson, JK Love, Ethan Garner, Jared Lembcke, Matthew Dailey, Caleb Murphy; Southern Wesleyan: Tyler Fuller, Tanner Glass, Angelo Pahila, Devin Patrick, Sawyer Price, Timo Schau, Nolan Steevens.